Did Hailey Beiber Get Plastic Surgery? A Peek Inside The Rumors

Hailey Bieber is a model who is known for her fashion campaigns, for being the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and for being married to Justin Bieber. Since she is regularly seen on the runway, on television, on social media, and magazine covers, many have wondered if she has had any plastic surgery done.

As the child of a star, Hailey has been in the spotlight since birth. However, she made a name for herself when she started modeling and first appeared on the runway in 2014. From there, she ended up in Vogue, served as an MTV event host, and began appearing in ads for Levi Jeans, to name a few of her accomplishments. She also collaborated with The Daily Edited on a handbag line, with Public Desire on footwear, and with ModelCo on a makeup line, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Then, of course, there is Hailey’s relationship with Justin. Rumors first popped up about the couple in 2015, as they were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship. They finally decided to stay “on,” though, as they got engaged in July 2018, per Us Weekly, followed by a confirmation a few months later that they had officially tied the knot.

But what about when it comes to Hailey Beiber’s potential plastic surgery?

Why People Think She’s Had Plastic Surgery

(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

In 2020, the Instagram account beautyambra shared a photo of Hailey in 2011, along with a current photo, as a way to try and prove that the model had undergone at least one cosmetic procedure. Teen Vogue states that the post has been deleted, that there was a difference in the side-by-side comparison, and that, in the first picture, Hailey was only 14 years old. Therefore, it makes sense that her face and look would have changed.

Fourteen hours later, plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett turned to TikTok to also put two pictures of Hailey on display. They were taken years apart, and, according to Dr. Barrett, they show possible signs of rhinoplasty, contouring of the jawline, genioplasty, tightening of the skin, and cheek/lip filler. “Pay special attention to the nose,” he says in the video. “What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture.”

Has Hailey Beiber Gotten Plastic Surgery?

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Hailey Beiber actually commented on the post that was uploaded by beautyambra, denying that she has had plastic surgery procedures. “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like,” she wrote, as stated by Teen Vogue. “I’ve never touched my face, so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

And when it came to Dr. Daniel Barrett’s TikTok video, Hailey and her husband sent a cease and desist letter, which was obtained by E! News. It said that Dr. Barrett used the model’s “name, image, and likeness,” in order to “commercially advertise [his] plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

So, on the topic of Hailey Beiber’s speculated plastic surgery, the star herself has spoken and denied the claims.