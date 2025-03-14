gym-teacher-accused-of-inappropriately-touching-students-during-tennis-lesson

A former gym teacher from Indiana faces criminal charges following allegations from six female students who accused him of inappropriate touching during a tennis lesson.

Videos by Suggest

Kevin McNamara, a former physical education teacher and athletic trainer at Yorktown High School, faces six misdemeanor battery charges stemming from the allegations against him. According to court documents obtained by Indianapolis outlet CBS4, McNamara is accused of intentionally touching the girls in a manner described as “rude, insolent, or angry.”

The Yorktown Police recently received complaints about McNamara, which prompted an investigation involving interviews with six students, according to the police chief speaking to CBS4. The allegations against the teacher reportedly stem from a P.E. lesson where McNamara demonstrated a technique for holding tennis balls in students’ shorts.

Mothers of the Victims Gave Accounts of the Alleged Inappropriate Touching

The mother of one victim told the outlet that the former gym teacher had been demonstrating to students how they could hold tennis balls in their clothing during play. She alleges that McNamara moved her daughter’s bottoms to the side and positioned a tennis ball near her waistband.

A mother of another victim told CBS4 that during her daughter’s tennis lesson, McNamara engaged in inappropriate behavior. She claimed that he inserted a tennis ball up the girl’s shorts from beneath. The ball eventually fell out, but McNamara allegedly attempted to place it back multiple times.

Parents told the outlet that McNamara targeted only female students, each from different gym class periods. The incidents allegedly took place shortly before Halloween last year.

The Suspect Had Been a Gym Teacher with the High School Since 2003

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office clarified that McNamara has been criminally charged with these offenses but has not been taken into custody.

Greg Hinshaw, superintendent of Yorktown Schools, confirmed that McNamara served as a physical education teacher and athletic trainer from August 2003 until his resignation in November 2024.

McNamara faces six charges of battery, classified as a Class B misdemeanor. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 180 days in prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.