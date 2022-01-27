Gwyneth Paltrow Allegedly Caught Breaking Down On Set Amid Rumors Of Career Problems, Gossip Claims

Is Gwyneth Paltrow struggling with her mental health? One tabloid claims the Iron Man actress had a breakdown on the set of her most recent project. Here’s the latest gossip about the Goop guru.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Facing A Midlife Crisis’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Gwyneth Paltrow is having a rough go of it lately. Recent photos show the actress and wellness guru wiping away tears while filming a commercial in Los Angeles. “Gwyneth’s having a rough time — it feels like everything is changing at once for people around her, and yet she’s in a rut,” an insider spills. “Filming this ad made her realize she hasn’t done much meaningful acting work lately, and she misses it. But there haven’t been any roles she’s felt are right for her.”

And apparently, Paltrow is fearing things will only get worse for her career. “She’s terrified that she’s caught in the middle-aged, no-woman’s land that seems to happen to most Hollywood actresses, which she was hoping to avoid. You could call this a crisis of confidence, or a midlife crisis,” the tipster dishes.

But her career isn’t the only thing stressing her out. “She’s also dealing with her eldest kid going off to college and she’s feeling emotional about that, too,” the snitch confides. “Gwyn’s in her own head at the moment and there’s little anyone can do to bring her out of it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Had ‘On-Set Breakdown’?

We’re finding this story a bit hard to believe. The magazine claims to have exclusive insights into Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal life, and yet it depends on paparazzi photos to back up its claims. And still, the photos don’t prove anything at all. The images just show the actress rubbing her face for a moment. Maybe she was crying, or maybe her nose itched — we just can’t tell from these photos.

And the truth is, Paltrow isn’t struggling to book roles — she just doesn’t care as much about acting anymore. Back in 2020, Paltrow described herself as someone who “frankly, doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out.” She explained that she doesn’t want to work jobs that take her too far away from home. “Like I’m such a homebody, you know, me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks,” she said.

But since taking a step away from acting, Paltrow has found her footing as a wellness guru. Through her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, Paltrow’s net worth has climbed to a reported $150 million by some counts. So, we seriously doubt she’s upset about the state of her career since she seems to have finally found her calling.

The Tabloids On Gwyneth Paltrow

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has accused Paltrow of losing her grip. Last year, the Heat claimed Paltrow’s marriage was “in crisis” due to work pressures. Then the Globe reported Paltrow went on a “booze bender” during quarantine. And finally, the National Enquirer alleged Paltrow was driving her neighbors crazy with her obsessive home renovations. Obviously, none of these tabloids has any real insight into Paltrow’s personal life.

