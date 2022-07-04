Dubious Rumor Says Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marriage Supposedly At ‘Breaking Point’ After Brad Pitt Reunion

Are Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk in the winter of their marriage? One tabloid claims Paltrow’s recent collaboration with Brad Pitt pushed Falchuk to his limit. Here’s everything we know about the famous couple’s alleged quarrel.

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives ‘Kick In The Teeth’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent interview with Brad Pitt for her Goop website was a hard pill for her husband, Brad Falchuk, to swallow. Pitt and Paltrow famously dated in the ’90s and even got engaged before calling off their relationship in 1997. So, sources say their recent reunion didn’t go over well with Falchuk.

“They’ve been having problems for some time, and now hubby Brad wants to sit down and figure out exactly where they’re headed and why Gwyneth thinks it’s acceptable to openly flirt with her exes like this—with no regard for his feelings!” a tipster charges. “Everyone in his world’s been talking about his wife getting all flirty with another man. No wonder he’s upset.”

And now, the future of the couple’s marriage is apparently being called into question. “You’d think Gwyneth would simply apologize and move on. But she’s digging in her heels, claiming she’s done nothing wrong and he’s overreacting,” the snitch confides. “If she’s not careful she could blow things with him because he’s reaching his limit.”

Brad Falchuk ‘Reaching His Limit’ With Gwyneth Paltrow?

It’s obvious that the tabloid desperately wants to squeeze some drama out of Paltrow and Pitt’s recent interview, but there really isn’t any to speak of. The former couple called it quits over two decades ago. They both went on to marry and have multiple children with other people. Her recent interview with Pitt certainly included a bit of reminiscing—mostly about Paltrow’s late father—but it also focused heavily on Pitt’s new line of cashmere clothing. The interview was for Paltrow’s lifestyle website, after all.

But it’s worth mentioning that Falchuk wasn’t totally sidelined in their conversation. After Pitt made a comment about how “everything works out,” Paltrow added, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

The lines are not blurred here. Paltrow is with Falchuk, and she has no regrets. But that doesn’t mean she can’t have a cordial conversation with an old friend. Besides, Paltrow has made it clear on more than one occasion that she’s absolutely crazy about Falchuk. And as recently as last fall she said she and Falchuk were “still in the honeymoon phase.” We can clearly see that Paltrow and Falchuk’s marriage is still strong, despite the outlet’s attempts to convince fans otherwise.

The Outlet On Gwyneth Paltrow

This is far from the first time we’ve heard a tale like this from the National Enquirer. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Paltrow preferred her Goop-brand sex toys to her own husband. Then the magazine reported Paltrow was headed for “rock-bottom” after drinking heavily in lockdown. The publication even alleged Paltrow was driving her neighbors crazy with her endless renovations. Obviously, the Enquirer has it out for Paltrow.

