Dubious Insider Claims Gwyneth Paltrow Supposedly Headed For Divorce, Marriage Apparently Falling Apart

Are Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk on the verge of a split? The Se7en star famously took a break from acting to focus on life as an entrepreneur, but was she secretly trying to save her doomed marriage? Here’s what we know.

“Another Conscious Uncoupling’

According to Life & Style, Paltrow’s decision to step away from acting was only partially motivated by Goop. “She’s trying to save her marriage,” a source says. She and Falchuk are apparently living separate lives. An insider says, “They’re on very different pages, always have been, and are hanging on by a thread.”

Everything was hunky dory for Paltrow and Falchuk before they moved in together, the source says. As soon as they began their life together in Montecito, the problems began. “He’s so friendly and nice, but she’s bossy and antisocial,” the snitch says. “His friends don’t really like her. It’s becoming a big problem in their marriage.”

The tension is bad enough for Paltrow and Falchuk to sleep separately. She apparently hoped living a remote life would keep them closer together, but the opposite is true. The insider concludes, “Drastic changes need to be made before things completely fall apart.”

Is Gwyneth Paltrow Going To Make It?

Seldom do you see a tabloid truly say the quiet part out loud. It bluntly calls Paltrow “bossy and antisocial,” while Falchuk is a social butterfly who’s “friendly and nice.” Life & Style is blatantly bashing Paltrow as transparently as it possibly can. This is what misogyny looks like.

Tons of people dislike Paltrow, but few would ever call her antisocial. She’s often cited as an introvert, but it’s hard to run an extremely successful podcast for five years without being able to handle a conversation. She’s also rarely shy about saying anything on her mind. Decades of media circuits alone prove she doesn’t mind talking. This is a total mischaracterization of her.

As far as we can tell, Paltrow and Falchuk are doing fine. She cited Falchuk in a recent video about their at-home spa. We also know her lock screen’s typically a photo of Falchuk shirtless. The story itself can only cite sources spouting generic nonsense. Without any actual evidence, this story is pretty unbelievable. Judging by Instagram, she’s still a fan.

Terrible History

Back in 2018, Life & Style claimed Paltrow was still in love with Chris Martin. She was busy planning her wedding to Falchuk when that story came out. While Paltrow and Martin are still extremely close, she’s not interfered in his love life at all.

We see stories about Paltrow getting divorced all the time, yet she and Falchuk are still together. It could happen someday, but for now Life & Style is just pushing the same old story about separate lives. You can fill the blanks in with any couple of your choosing and this story would make as much sense.

