Gwen Stefani ‘Walked Out’ On Blake Shelton After Fight?

Did Gwen Stefani walk out on Blake Shelton after a fight over her birthday? Last year, that was the narrative one tabloid pushed. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back on the story to detect if there was any truth in it.

Gwen Stefani Sick Of Waiting For A Proposal?

A year ago, In Touch claimed Gwen Stefani had walked out on Blake Shelton. According to a source close to the two singers, “Blake and Gwen have been having some issues, the main one being that she still doesn’t have a ring on her finger.” That’s right. Insiders alleged after dating for five years, Stefani “really thought Blake was going to finally propose on her birthday.” Apparently, after Shelton failed to propose, “things got heated.”

The same source noted that Shelton never intended to marry Stefani at all because he’d been married twice before. After Stefani realized Shelton wasn’t going to pop the question on her birthday, the “Sweet Escape” singer “was hurt and stomped out of the house and checked into a hotel that night.” However, the tabloid concluded by reassuring readers that Shelton and Stefani had reconciled after he continuously tried “to win her over.”

Did Stefani Really Get Upset With Shelton?

When this story was first released, there were several holes in it, and today, it’s almost too easy to debunk this In Touch narrative. It’s obvious the supposed “fight” that happened really didn’t take that much of a toll on the couple’s relationship. After an abundance of wedding rumors, Stefani and Shelton got married this past July. So, Stefani clearly wasn’t too upset Shelton didn’t purpose on her birthday.

Also, at the time the narrative initially came out, Gossip Cop didn’t believe a single word of it. Stefani publicly expressed she enjoyed spending time with Shelton and her three boys at home. In fact, she told People the whole family had just moved into their new LA home, describing the transition as “exciting” with “nonstop creativity over here.” That doesn’t sound like someone who was angry at a late proposal.

A Strange Pattern Of False Rumors

Unfortunately, the tabloids can’t seem to leave Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton alone, as they constantly publish false rumors about the couple. In 2019, In Touch stuck with a similar narrative, saying Stefani had “had enough” and demanded Shelton propose. “She needs Blake to step up and just make a decision — or else,” an insider claimed. Once again, the tabloid was simply stirring up drama in a seemingly happy relationship.