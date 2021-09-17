Gwen Stefani ‘Grossed Out’ By Gavin Rossdale’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend, Bans Her From Meeting Their Kids?

Is Gwen Stefani banning her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, from introducing their sons to his new girlfriend, Gwen Singer? One tabloid suggests Stefani doesn’t want the Instagram model anywhere near her kids. Here’s what we know.

Gwen Stefani ‘Wrinkling Her Nose’ At Gavin Rossdale’s New Girlfriend?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Gwen Stefani isn’t a fan of Gavin Rossdale’s new girlfriend. It’s been rumored that Rossdale and Instagram model Gwen Singer are seeing each other, but Singer’s similarities to Stefani haven’t gone unnoticed by the public. “It’s creepy enough to hear about the similarities of their names and looks, but Gwen is grossed out by the way Gavin is parading his new girlfriend around,” one insider dishes to the tabloid.

“He’s obviously loving the attention and the comparisons between his ex-wife and his new galpal — but she finds it icky and pathetic!” adds the source. Apparently, Stefani thinks Rossdale’s romance is all to get back at Stefani for not inviting him to her recent wedding. “Gwen chalks this up to spite and jealousy since it’s an open secret Gavin was bitter to be left out of her nuptials to Blake while she posted loving photos of her boys with her new hubby.”

Finally, the insider reveals that Stefani isn’t planning on letting her sons anywhere near Singer. “She sees his new ‘romance’ as a desperate ploy to steal her thunder, and she’s warning Gavin to keep his new arm candy away from her sons — or else!”

Gwen Stefani ‘Creeped Out’ By Gavin Rossdale’s New Romance?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, no one has even confirmed if Singer and Rossdale are an item. While they know each other from the time Rossdale was a guest on Singer’s podcast, there isn’t a single photo of them together, and they haven’t mentioned each other on their social media accounts. Whatever the nature of their relationship, Rossdale certainly isn’t “flaunting” his romance with Singer.

Furthermore, Singer may share a first name with Stefani, but the similarities stop there. The tabloid used photos of Singer sporting blonde hair to make it seem like she resembles Stefani, but those pictures were from years ago. The model hasn’t been blonde since 2019. In recent photos, Singer is brunette and looks nothing like Stefani at all.

While it’s a strange coincidence that both women are named “Gwen,” they don’t seem to have anything else in common. Furthermore, Stefani hasn’t said a word about their relationship and seems unconcerned with the whole ordeal. She and her new husband, Blake Shelton, have been touring the country, so we doubt she’s sweating her ex-husband’s rumored fling.

The Tabloid On Gwen Stefani

This isn’t the first misleading story the National Enquirer has published about Gwen Stefani. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Stefani and Shelton were constantly fighting and possibly calling off their wedding. Then the outlet reported she and Shelton were secretly married and planning a second ceremony. Then the magazine alleged Shelton was trying to take Rossdale’s parental rights. And most recently, the tabloid claimed Stefani and Shelton were planning to have another baby via surrogacy. The Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to Stefani.