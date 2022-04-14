Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Supposedly Welcoming Baby Girl This Summer, Unverified Rumor Says

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton expecting their first child together? One tabloid claims the newlyweds are ready to expand their brood. Here’s what we know about Shelton and Stefani’s reported baby plans.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s First Baby?

This week, OK! reports Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to share some exciting news. Apparently, the couple has been talking about having a baby together for years, and they’ve finally taken the leap. The couple reportedly decided to deliver their baby via surrogate, so they could be welcoming their little one as soon as this summer. “They are so excited and counting down the days until they can hold the baby in their arms,” an insider gushes.

The couple is apparently expecting a girl, which Stefani is ecstatic about since she’s only ever had sons in the past. “It’s no secret that Gwen would love to have a daughter, and Blake’s on the same page,” the tipster muses. “He’s so loving and such a strong protector by nature… Gwen can’t wait to see him with their baby.” And since Stefani’s own sons are getting too old to spend all their time with their mom, she’s “excited to have a little one around the house again!” the source concludes.

Are Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Having A Child?

There’s absolutely no evidence to support this tabloid’s wild tale. While we can never say never when it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s baby plans, all we know is that the couple seems pretty content at the moment. We certainly know that Stefani has had done the baby thing three times over, so we doubt she’s too desperate to do it all again. As for Shelton, he has made it clear that he loves Stefani’s sons as his own.

Shelton has repeatedly gushed about his stepsons, insisting that he cares for them the same way he does Stefani. “Every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” Shelton told People just last month. And from everything Stefani and Shelton have shared, it seems like the feeling is mutual. Just looking at this heartwarming video from Stefani and Shelton’s wedding, it’s clear that they don’t need a baby of their own to be a family.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

We’ve certainly learned over the years to not automatically take anything OK! says about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as fact. Last summer, the outlet reported that Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale was furious and demanding a “serious sit-down” with Shelton. Then the magazine claimed Nashville’s country stars were turning their backs on Shelton after the musician “went Hollywood.”And more recently, the publication even alleged Stefani and Shelton were merging their careers and going on a full-blown tour together. Of course, OK! isn’t the most trustworthy source anywhere Shelton and Stefani are concerned.

More Stories From Suggest