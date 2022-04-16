Gwen Stefani Supposedly Sent Warning To Blake Shelton Over Plans With Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert, Suspicious Source Says

Is Gwen Stefani warning Blake Shelton not to go on tour with his ex-wife? One tabloid claims a recent gaffe of Stefani’s was actually a calculated move on her part. Here’s the latest gossip about Stefani and Shelton’s marriage.

Gwen Stefani Sending Signals To Blake Shelton?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Gwen Stefani is subtly telling Blake Shelton to shape up. Stefani recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show missing a key piece of jewelry: her wedding ring. The singer insisted that she accidentally left the ring in a cleaning machine. “I’m so sorry, Blakey,” Stefani said on-air, adding, “I love my husband!” But sources say the appearance was actually her way of firing a warning shot at Shelton.

“Few, if any, people would have noticed she wasn’t wearing her ring,” an insider dishes. “But Blake got the message that the wedding ring, and everything else, could go away.” Apparently, tensions are rising between Stefani and Shelton behind closed doors. Sources say Stefani is sick of her husband packing on the pounds while she works so hard to stay fit. “It distresses her that while she is exercising, Blake is chowing down and guzzling beers,” the tipster notes. But that’s not all that’s weighing on their marriage.

While The Voice is in its off-season, sources say Shelton has thought about going on tour with his ex-wife and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. “Blake believes they could sell out stadiums, but that’s not necessarily music to Gwen’s ears,” the snitch whispers. “She knows Blake loves her, but she feels she’s not getting the best of Blake he can be, and it’s become a real problem.”

Gwen Stefani Telling Blake Shelton To ‘Shape Up’?

This report is so far removed from reality that it’s hard to see how it ever even got published. First of all, the outlet is deluding itself if it truly believes that no one would have noticed Gwen Stefani’s missing wedding ring. Maybe the average viewer wouldn’t have paid it any mind, but stories about celebrities missing their wedding rings are the tabloids’ bread and butter. Take, for example, this other story from the National Enquirer about Reese Witherspoon’s missing her wedding ring.

In that report, the tabloid insisted Witherspoon and her husband were headed for divorce all because of the absent piece of jewelry. Unsurprisingly, the couple was actually doing just fine. So, given the tabloids’ tendency to think the worst any time a married celebrity goes out without their wedding ring, it was pretty smart of Stefani to go ahead and address it. But, unfortunately, it didn’t work out in her favor.

Then, there’s this business about Blake Shelton wanting to tour with Miranda Lambert. No credible outlet has reported anything of that nature, so it’s unclear where the outlet is getting this information. And knowing what we do about Shelton and Lambert’s divorce, a reunion tour doesn’t seem likely.

Since splitting in 2015, Shelton and Lambert have generally steered clear of one another. Their split spurred plenty of rumors of infidelity and heartbreak, and while we can’t speak to their legitimacy, it’s no secret that their separation was contentious. So, it just doesn’t seem like a Blake Shelton-Miranda Lambert tour would be pleasant for anyone involved.

The Tabloid On The Couple

Of course, we know better than to trust the National Enquirer anywhere Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are concerned. Back in January, the outlet reported Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani were racing to see who would have a baby first. Then the magazine alleged Shelton and Stefani were already headed for divorce, just seven months after getting married. And most recently, the publication alleged Shelton was fed-up with Stefani’s plastic surgery habit. Since none of these reports turned out to be true, we just can’t trust the tabloid’s latest tale either.

