Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?



Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has received a lot of media coverage ever since the couple first went public. But are Shelton and Stefani struggling to maintain a healthy relationship because of various strains? Gossip Cop has looked into several reports saying the celebrity couple is on the verge of collapsing, so let’s investigate.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Almost Canceled Their Wedding?

Tabloid rumors concerning Shelton and Stefani’s marriage began before the couple even had the chance to tie the knot. In July, In Touch claimed Shelton and Stefani had a huge fight before their wedding. The argument was so intense that Stefani reportedly “took the ring off before their wedding.” The tabloid claimed that “planning the wedding really took a toll” and was one cause of the couple’s argument.

The outlet further says that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were at a standstill concerning where they would live, whether it be Oklahoma or LA. Gossip Cop quickly set the record straight. The couple bought a $13 million house in LA, which is a pretty clear sign Shelton and Stefani were planning to live in California.

Blake Shelton Pressured Gwen Stefani To Move To Oklahoma?

Earlier this month, Life & Style alleged that Shelton was “putting more pressure” on Stefani to make Oklahoma the couple’s permanent home. The tabloid cited a source close to the situation, who attested Shelton didn’t want to live in LA anymore. “He’s desperate for the two of them to leave the Hollywood scene behind,” the insider leaked. The unnamed insider said Stefani was “getting tired of all the pressure” regarding the move and that she was “happy with their living arrangements as they are.”

Gossip Cop didn’t give this narrative much credit. Given that Shelton is still a judge on The Voice and continues to make music, it seems unlikely he would want to cut his ties from California at the moment. Also, there isn’t much evidence of any tension in the couple’s relationship, despite the picture tabloids are trying to paint.

Martial Strains Caused By Blake Shelton’s Weight Gain?

The National Enquirer claimed that a significant weight gain by Shelton also caused relationship struggles with Stefani. The outlet quotes a so-called insider for the story describing Shelton as “sweaty and doughy” after a performance. And apparently, the weight gain caused Stefani to be concerned about Shelton’s health and that his body was now a “turn-off.”

There are few reasons to discredit this story, as Gossip Cop previously noted. Not only did Shelton’s weight appear very similar to that on his wedding day, but the information from the source just wasn’t credible. Even if Shelton did gain a little weight, it’s really none of the tabloids’ business.