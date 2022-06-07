Questionable Source Claims Gwen Stefani Supposedly Divorcing Blake Shelton 1 Year After Wedding

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton calling it quits after one year of marriage? One outlet reveals that the couple’s romance has come to a shocking end. Let’s take a closer look at the wild rumor.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘Split After One Year’?

This week’s edition of Star reports Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might not make it to their first wedding anniversary. “The honeymoon phase appears to be over,” an insider dishes. “Reality is setting in, and Gwen and Blake are having a tough time adapting to life as a married couple.”

(Star)

The magazine explains that personality differences ultimately drove them apart. “Blake’s a no-frills country guy, while Gwen’s a city girl at heart who won’t show her face without full makeup,” the tipster confides. “They were always an odd match in so many ways.”

And sources attest that Stefani’s controlling personality drove Shelton away. “When Gwen has her way and Blake goes along with what she wants, everything seems fine on the surface,” the snitch whispers. “But when Blake voices his opinion, Gwen doesn’t like it. She’s always given the impression that she’s the one in control of the relationship.”

And finally, the insider says the couple’s efforts to have a baby together are only complicating things. “They absolutely wanted more kids,” the source divulges. “Friends hope it still happens for Blake and Gwen, but they would like to see them work out their issues first.”

Are Blake And Gwen Getting A Divorce?

Nice try, Star, but you’re going to have to do better than that to fool Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s loyal fans. First of all, we’re sure the couple was well aware of their personality differences long before they tied the knot. The magazine cleverly doesn’t mention that, despite only being married for one year, Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015. Seven years is plenty of time to get to know each other.

Furthermore, the couple just can’t stop talking about how much they adore each other. It didn’t take much pushing for Shelton to gush about his wife in a recent interview. “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” Shelton mused. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Furthermore, why would Stefani agree to coach another season of The Voice with her husband if they were on the brink of a divorce? This report is extremely out of touch, and we feel confident dismissing it entirely.

The Magazine On Shelton And Gwen

Of course, Star is one of the last places we’d go for genuine updates on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Just last year, the outlet claimed Stefani was expecting twins via IVF. Then the magazine reported Stefani and Shelton were going on a career hiatus after their wedding. And months before their wedding, the publication alleged Shelton and Stefani secretly tied the knot in Malibu. Obviously, Star doesn’t really have spied lurking in Stefani and Shelton’s social circles.

More Stories From Suggest