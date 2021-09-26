Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton At The Brink Of Splitting Over Competing Busy Schedules?

Tabloid rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are never-ending. From pregnancy rumors to health concerns, the drama never seems to stop with this couple. Have Stefani and Shelton also faced relationship struggles? A year ago, one tabloid alleged the power couple was on the verge of breaking up. Gossip Cop takes a look back.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s ‘Separate Lives Pushed Them To The Brink?’

A report from the National Enquirer alleged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were on the verge of breaking up. Apparently, the “loved-up” couple headed towards disaster after announcing their separate plans for the upcoming months. An insider close to the couple indicated that the distance between Stefani’s residency in Las Vegas and Shelton’s Friends and Heroes tour could destroy their romance.

“It’s the first significant amount of time they’ve had a part in years, if ever, and the strain is already showing on their faces,” the source leaked. Although the couple swore “the distance will only make their hearts grow fonder,” the tipster said Shelton was “having serious doubts” about the separation. According to the tabloid, Stefani and Shelton spent nearly every second together, so the distance could take quite the toll on their relationship.

Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Break Up?

Even before their wedding ceremony in July, it was easy for Gossip Cop to debunk this narrative when it was initially released. For example, why would two seasoned professionals with millions in the bank and years in the music industry struggle to be apart for a few months? It would be incredibly easy for Shelton to visit Stefani in Las Vegas as he was touring. In no way was this story about Stefani and Shelton accurate as the pair seem quite happy on social media. They looked especially happy singing together on stage, which we expect to only happen more in their future.

Other False Reports On Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

In June, the National Enquirer also claimed the couple had secretly gotten married on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. After Stefani posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “she’s getting married,” the outlet was quick to generate a false report. According to an insider, the duo gave “every impression they tied the knot in secret.”

After Stefani and Shelton actually did get married, the magazine didn’t stop with the bogus reports. In August, the tabloid alleged Shelton’s new diet, described as “constant face-stuffing,” was affecting his marriage. According to a source, Stefani was “worried about the effect it could have on his health.” The magazine claimed that Shelton’s climbing weight was a concern after he and Stefani performed live together. Again, this narrative was not only false but entirely disrespectful, as the tabloid had no right body-shaming Shelton and shouldn’t be trusted.