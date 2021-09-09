Gwen Stefani Bans Ex Gavin Rossdale From Introducing Instagram Model Girlfriend To Their Kids?

Is Gwen Stefani refusing to let Gavin Rossdale introduce their kids to his new girlfriend? One magazine claims the No Doubt vocalist doesn’t want her kids involved in Rossdale’s new romance. Let’s take a look at the story.

Gwen Stefani Disapproves Of Gavin Rossdale’s New Girlfriend?

This week, Star reports Gwen Stefani isn’t happy about Gavin Rossdale’s latest romance with Instagram model Gwen Singer. The pair reportedly hit it off months ago when Rossdale appeared on Singer’s podcast, POV with Gwen. An insider tells the tabloid that “they’ve been hooking up” ever since. The outlet notes that Singer is six years younger than Rossdale’s eldest daughter, Daisy Lowe. While Singer’s Instagram page has drawn the admiration of 1.3 million followers, the outlet insists Stefani isn’t a fan.

“This woman is a bikini model,” another source dishes. “Gwen would never let her kids around someone she hasn’t met and approved of.” But the insider adds that Stefani’s sons aren’t complaining. “They’re all pretty protective of their mom,” the tipsters insists. “They think it’s weird that their dad is dating a woman named Gwen, but they don’t care who he dates, as long as she’s nice.”

Gwen Stefani Shutting Down Any Visitors?

This story is not grounded in reality whatsoever. It’s been rumored that Rossdale and Singer are seeing each other, but it’s only been a few weeks since the first talk of the relationship. With that in mind, it’s a bit soon to start speculating when Singer is going to meet Rossdale’s kids. Furthermore, we’re certain this alleged source isn’t actually close to Stefani since they have no problem blabbing to the tabloid about her family.

But oddly, the magazine can’t keep its own story consistent. While it spends the majority of the article talking about how Singer is just some random Instagram model, it also alleges Stefani and Rossdale’s sons know her name and disposition. So, is she just a fling? Or is she the next Mrs. Rossdale? The truth is we don’t know the exact nature of Singer and Rossdale’s relationship, but we’re sure this tabloid knows even less.

The Tabloid On Gwen Stefani

This isn’t the first time we’ve busted Star for lying about Gwen Stefani. Just last year, the magazine alleged Stefani was pregnant with twins. Then the outlet claimed Stefani and her new husband, Blake Shelton, were stepping out of the spotlight after their wedding. The tabloid even reported that country stars were warning Stefani to stay out of Nashville. Obviously, Star has no insight into Stefani’s personal life.