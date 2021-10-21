‘Greedy’ Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce From Kanye West?

Has Kim Kardashian officially decided she’s going to call off her divorce from Kanye West? According to one tabloid, there are a few reasons why the reality star will ultimately choose to stay married to West. The status of Kardashian and West’s relationship is constantly changing, so Gossip Cop is investigating the narrative.

(OK! Magazine)

Is Kim Kardashian Going To Stay With Kanye West For Financial Reasons?

According to OK!’s recent cover story, Kim Kardashian has finally made up her mind about her estranged husband, Kanye West, and plans to call off the divorce. “She was feeling pretty lost without him,” an insider says. However, the tabloid alleges Kardashian’s change of heart may be solely influenced by her finances. “It’s dawned on Kim that she could lose millions if they go through with the divorce,” the snitch reveals.

The magazine also points out that West is one of the main reasons Kardashian’s businesses are so successful, so losing him could seriously damage her brand. “He plays a big role in the success of her brand, and she wouldn’t want to give that up,” claims the insider. Finally, Kardashian supposedly wants to avoid the hefty legal fees that come with a divorce. The source claims Kardashian “also might have to cough up more money in their settlement if he demands a cut of her company’s profits. It’s cheaper to stay married to Kanye.”

What’s Really Going On With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West?

So, is any of this story true? Despite what OK! claims, recent events prove just the opposite. According to TMZ, Kardashian and West’s divorce is proceeding much quicker than the tabloid’s think. In late September, Kardashian was named the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate, as West signed over his rights to the property.

Kardashian purchased the property for $20 million in addition to $3 million for all the contents of the home. So, when the tabloid claims the primary reason Kardashian will get back together with West is for money, that’s obviously false. Kardashian’s brand brings in a substantial amount of cash, with or without West in the picture. Although neither West nor Kardashian have issued an official statement about the status of their divorce, it seems the rumors of reconciliation just aren’t true.

The Tabloid’s Shaky Reputation

If recent events aren’t enough to convince you to dismiss the recent story by OK!, just consider the tabloid’s history reporting on West and Kardashian. For example, a few months ago, the outlet said Kardashian was “checking out some exclusive dating sites” and even considered dating Drake.

As a longstanding rival of Drake, an “insider” said “Kanye would be livid” if he found out Drake and Kardashian were exchanging flirty texts. While there was no way to know exactly who Kardashian was texting, it seems unlikely she would try to find someone new in the middle of this divorce and there is zero evidence she’s had any contact with Drake.