‘Got Any Crutches?’: deadmau5 Reveals Painful Injury

Electronic music producer and DJ deadmau5 has revealed a painful injury that briefly left him struggling to walk, sharing the update directly with fans on social media.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, posted about the issue on Instagram, telling followers that he suddenly found himself dealing with severe ankle problems and was unsure how the injury happened.

In the post, Zimmerman wrote that he felt as though he had “no fn ankles!” and jokingly asked followers, “Anyone got any crutches?” while insisting he would still show up for his scheduled appearance on February 28.

In a follow-up update shared on the same post, Zimmerman said his foot was “looking better” and that he could walk again using a special boot instead of crutches. However, he noted lingering worries about possible tendon damage because he still could not move part of his foot normally.

Deadmau5 Up And Active Before Long

Despite the mystery injury, deadmau5 posted a collection of videos and photos on March 2. He was performing a set, and very active as he stood up to put on a show. So it’s clear that he’s still able to get around.

The injury hasn’t fully healed yet, however, as the DJ posted on March 5 a photo of him relaxing and working in a hotel room. “Taking a couple days off in Vegas for a tiny lil recovery vacation!” he exclaimed. Although it’s not clear if he’s resting for his foot or himself, or both, it’s unlikely anyway that his foot has fully recovered.

Zimmerman remains one of the most recognizable figures in electronic dance music. Rising to prominence in the late 2000s, he helped popularize progressive house and electro sounds through tracks such as “Strobe” and “Ghosts n Stuff,” as well as his iconic LED “mau5head” helmet worn during performances. Over the years, he has also gained a large online following, partly due to his outspoken personality and frequent interaction with fans.

For now, Zimmerman appears to be recovering, though he continues to monitor the injury closely.