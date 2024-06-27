gordon-ramsay-throws-first-pitch-at-red-sox-game-following-hospitalization-for-biking-accident

Gordon Ramsay stopped by Fenway Park on Tuesday to throw the ceremonial first pitch. The appearance comes less than a month after the celebrity chef’s horrific biking accident that left him hospitalized.

He appeared to have recovered nicely, waving to the crowd before delivering an exceptional first pitch over the mound.

Chef Gordon Ramsay served up a strike from the mound at the Red Sox game! 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/c4D2JvBe6i — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2024

Gordon Ramsay Reacts to Biking Incident

Ramsay claimed that he was “lucky to be here” in an Instagram post on June 15, following his tragic accident while biking in Connecticut.

“I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week,” he added before unveiling his heavily bruised ribs. “And I’m sort of getting through it — but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

An important #FathersDay message from me…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a bad accident while riding my bike in CT. I'm doing ok and I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at @LMHospital who looked after me but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Be Safe pic.twitter.com/UMjaoXGpkc — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 15, 2024

Ramsay continued in the caption saying that there was no serious damage. He joked that he was “looking like a purple potato. He went on to stress the necessity of wearing a helmet whenever riding your bike, saying that it virtually saved his life.

“I don’t care how short the journey is,” he wrote. “I don’t care, you know, the fact that these helmets cost money… they’re crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

The MasterChef star used his vacation to spend some time with the Red Sox’s mascot, Wally the Green Monster, and the New England Patriots mascot, Pat Patriot. In an Instagram post, the chef wished the Patriots the best of luck for the next season, earning a thumbs-up from legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Gordon Opens Up About Fatherhood

Ramsay was especially lucky to survive the accident. Because he has a huge family. He and his wife Tana share six kids. Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 24, and Matilda “Tilly,” 22, Oscar, 5, and Jesse, 6 months.

Ramsay admits that he is getting better as a dad. This is expressed through the relationship he has with his younger children.

“I know I’m better because I’ve got experience now and so I think we’ve done a good job so far with the first four,” he said. “And the second part of this family, with the other two little ones, I think they’re in a great position because they’re getting educated a lot earlier from their bigger, older siblings, and they’re fascinated with their careers.”