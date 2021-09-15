Gordon Ramsay Begging David Beckham For $500,000 Loan Amid ‘Money Problems’?

Is Gordon Ramsay begging his pal David Beckham to bail him out of his current financial crisis? According to one tabloid, Victoria Beckham is urging her husband not to give Ramsay any money. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

‘Desperate Chef’ Gordon Ramsay In ‘Nightmare’ Financial Crisis?

Around this time last year, New Idea reported that Gordon Ramsay’s fortune was dwindling as COVID-19 struck the restaurant business. But in his time of hardship, Ramsay reportedly reached out to his good friend David Beckham for help. While David would love to help him out, his wife, Victoria, is reportedly urging him to let Ramsay fend for himself.

An insider dished, “Gordon’s really stretching his friendship after begging David for help,” adding, “I’m told the loan he asked for was at least six figures … possibly around $500,000.” The outlet suggested the Beckhams are having their own money problems at the moment, making them even less likely to hand anything out to Ramsay. The tipster spilled that there’s “no way [Victoria] wants David pouring their cash into Gordon’s sinking ship — nor does she want him to go guarantor on a loan. It’s put David in a very tough spot.”

But the insider finally concedes that Victoria has never been fond of Ramsay. “It’s fair to say she’s never been a fan and things he’s a bad influence on David,” said the insider, “David used to never swear before he started hanging out with Gordon. She’s always been wary of Gordon.”

David Beckham ‘Torn Between’ His Wife And His Best Friend?

Gordon Ramsay wasn’t and isn’t currently in any kind of financial crisis. While it’s true that the restaurant business took a hit from the pandemic, Ramsay’s $220 million net worth should have been more than a big enough cushion to soften the blow. Beyond being one of the world’s richest chefs, his portfolio of reality shows should go to show that his bank account is well prepared to take a hit.

Furthermore, David and Ramsay have been close for years, but so have their families. We’re just not buying this idea that Victoria has always hated Ramsay. Back in 2017, Ramsay talked about how integral their families were to their friendship.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work,” Ramsay mused. “But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.” Besides, it’s been almost a year since this report was published. Since no credible outlet ever picked up the story, it’s obvious there was never any truth to it.

The Tabloid On The Beckhams

This is far from the first time we’ve busted New Idea for lying about the Beckham family. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Victoria was furious at her husband for flirting with Kim Kardashian at a party. Then the tabloid reported Victoria was signing on for a second Spice World movie. The magazine even alleged the Beckhams were planning to have another baby. Obviously, New Idea has no insight into the Beckham family.