Goldie Hawn Gossip: Allegedly Stormed Out On Kurt Russell After Argument, Anonymous Insider Said

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell calling it quits after almost four decades together? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed Hawn and Russell had reached a tipping point. We know that a lot can change in a year, so let’s take another look at the rumor.

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn ‘Butting Heads’ In Quarantine?

Twelve months ago, OK! reported Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had hit a “serious rough patch” after a “blissful” 37 years together. “Goldie and Kurt have been bickering nonstop since lockdown started,” an insider dished. And apparently, their issues “came to a head” all at once near the end of 2020. “Kurt did something that made Goldie mad and she let him have it,” the tipster described. “She was so steamed that she stormed off to a separate room and stayed there.”

The couple’s problems had apparently reached a boiling point after years of struggling to reconcile their “independent spirits.” They had grown tired of being “cooped up together day in and day out,” and enough was enough. “They were talking about getting married not long ago, before their annual holiday trip to Aspen, but that’s not happening now,” the source revealed. “Goldie’s planning a girls’ trip later in the year to lift her spirits. In the meantime, Kurt’s got some work to do to get back in her good graces!”

How Are Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn?

We were immediately skeptical of this story. The insider’s vague testimony was the first red flag, but when they brought up a potential wedding, we knew it was a farce. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for over 38 years, and they’ve been clear that they have no plans to get married. Over the years, they’ve raised two children together and have remained completely committed to each other despite never tying the knot. Nothing they’ve ever said or done has led us to believe they’re planning to get married or call it quits.

And just a couple of months after this report was published, Hawn posted a moving tribute to Russell on Instagram, proving that the tabloid was full of it. “Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love,” Hawn wrote. “You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine.” Given Hawn’s sentiment, it’s clear this rag’s story was a work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

But we know better than to trust anything OK! says about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Back in 2018, the tabloid claimed Hawn and Russell were calling it quits. Then, the outlet reported Hawn was planning a double wedding with her daughter, Kate Hudson. Clearly, OK! doesn’t have any real insight into Hawn and Russell’s relationship.

More Trending News

Why Diane Keaton Chose To Be A Single Mom

James Earl Jones Now: A Status Update On His Life And Health In 2022

Does Dolly Parton Wear Long Sleeves To Cover A Ton Of Tattoos?

Yes, You Can Give Yourself A Facelift Just By Using Makeup

John Wayne Tried To Assault The Native American Woman That Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Award In 1973