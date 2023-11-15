Glenn Powell Strips Down For ‘Men’s Health’ Cover Shoot

Glen Powell got cheeky in his recent stripped-down shoot for Men’s Health.

Glen Powell, Top Gun: Maverick star, gave fans a glimpse of his bare backside in a recent photo shoot, as reported by Page Six.

Powell carried a towel while holding a wide-brimmed hat, strategically covering up in the steamy photo.

Men’s Health

In another risque snap, Powell wrapped the towel around his waist and showed off his fit physique.

Men’s Health

The actor then swapped his towel for a pair of casual gray sweatpants. In the photo, Powell can be seen holding his dog, Brisket, while doing a one-handed push-up. In his interview with Men’s Health, the actor explained that Brisket earned his hilarious-yet-fitting name from the white lines around his face and on his back that resemble marbling on a brisket.

Men’s Health

Glen Powell Comes Clean On His Relationship With Sydney Sweeney

In the interview, Glen Powell briefly touched on relationship rumors with actress Sydney Sweeney while filming their Anyone But You movie.

The actor addressed the rumors, explaining, “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair.”

“But what I’m realizing is, that’s just a part of this gig now,” he added.

Later in the interview, Powell confesses that he wants to meet someone who has patience for his on-the-go lifestyle.

Powell explained, “On a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing.”

“It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with,” he finished.

Despite being engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino since 2022, Sweeney confirmed with Variety that she remains in touch with Powell.