Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Terrified Over Tom Brady’s NFL Return, Risks To His Health, Anonymous Insider Claims

Is Gisele Bundchen fuming after Tom Brady backtracked on his retirement decision? One tabloid claims Bundchen fears Brady is risking his life by returning to the NFL. Here’s the latest gossip about Bundchen and Brady.

Doctors Warn About Dangers Of NFL Comeback?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Gisele Bundchen is worried sick about her husband, Tom Brady. Fans of the NFL legend rejoiced when he backtracked on his decision to retire, but sources say Bundchen wasn’t celebrating. Apparently, the supermodel is terrified that the sport will leave her husband with irreversible brain damage.

“Repeated head trauma can result in loss of brain function and lead to CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy], which brings loss of memory, speech function and vision, as well as antisocial behavior and mood disorders,” a doctor who hasn’t treated Brady explains.

And Bundchen’s worst nightmare became a reality for Brady’s former teammate, Junior Seau, who tragically died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2012 after suffering from CTE. “Most men are unrealistic when it comes to their physical abilities when confronted with the aging process,” another doctor adds. “There’s no way [Brady] should take on this unnecessary risk and the possibility of a cataclysmic injury.”

Gisele Votes No On Tom Brady’s New Season?

Unfortunately, this story didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know. It’s true that football poses a great risk of head injury. Gisele Bundchen said as much when she shared her fears about Tom Brady’s multiple concussions back in 2017, and bringing up Junior Seau in a gossip story about relationship drama is nothing but tasteless. In reality, it isn’t exactly a secret that Bundchen is worried about her husband. Even so, it’s extremely misleading to imply that Bundchen is angry with Brady.

On Brady’s Instagram announcement about his return to the NFL, Bundchen commented, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

And a source told People that Bundchen and Brady made the decision together. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board,” the insider confided. “Everything they do they decide as a family.” It seems obvious that even though Bundchen has her fears about Brady’s profession, she’s always going to be there to support him.

The Magazine On Tom Brady’s Marriage

It seems like the National Enquirer is constantly inventing problems for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Last fall, the outlet claimed Brady and Bundchen were headed for a $650 million divorce if he didn’t stop playing. Then the magazine alleged the couple was fighting about everything from Brady’s career to their finances. And just this year, the outlet reported Brady saved his marriage to Bundchen by choosing to retire. Clearly, the Enquirer knows stories about Brady and Bundchen sell, even if there isn’t a shred of truth to them.

More Stories From Suggest