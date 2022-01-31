Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Forcing Curfew On Tom Brady; He’s Reportedly Struggling With Control Issues Amid NFL Retirement Rumors

Tom Brady is going home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season came to an end a few weeks earlier than he would’ve liked, and he’s apparently got some rules waiting for him. Is Gisele Bündchen keeping him under a curfew? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Gisele’s Rules For Tom’

According to Star, Bundchen wears the pants in her relationship. The supermodel keeps Brady on a very tight leash, and it doesn’t feel good. “Tom’s got curfews and a never-ending list of chores to do around the house,” a source says. He never gets to spend any time with his boys anymore.

Brady’s admitted to dropping his parental duties. Last April, he said Bündchen “didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family.” To keep the peace, he’s abiding by her rules from now on. “Tom loves Gisele dearly, but it’s like she’s got him under her thumb,” a source concludes. “The only time he feels in control is when he’s playing football.”

Is Tom Brady Under Curfew?

It looks like there are only so many regressive angles tabloids can come up with to attack Tom Brady. Last November, Life & Style, which shares the same owner as Star, announced Brady was a “henpecked husband” who had to live by Bündchen’s list of rules. This story is just a re-run of an article Gossip Cop already busted.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady love and respect each other. She was present last week for his loss to the LA Rams in what could be his final NFL game as a player, and he repeatedly cites her as an inspiration. In that very same April interview, Brady also said, “She’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me.” The tabloid conveniently left out his praise to better serve its absurd narrative.

Let’s assume Brady does literally have a curfew-like a 15 year old: who would know about this? At a maximum, it would be the couple and maybe some of Brady’s extremely close friends. None of these folks would ever say a word to this tabloid, so it all rings hollow. Star just wanted to emasculate Brady, so it echoed an old bogus tune. With Brady’s retirement status still up in the air, these stories likely will continue to pop up.

Bad Pattern Emerges

This is hardly the first time this tabloid has taken a shot at Tom Brady. In 2019, it claimed they were living separate lives because Bündchen went to Costa Rica without him. Since they’re still together over two years later, that story clearly had nothing to it.

A few months ago, Gossip Cop busted one of its similar stories. It announced Bündchen was forcing Brady to ditch Tiger Woods after a bad double date. Woods and Brady are connected through an NFT company, but you couldn’t really call them close friends. Star badly wants to villainize Bündchen, but its stories are false.

