Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Locked In ‘Simmering Feud’ With Tucker Carlson At Fox News, Industry Gossip Says

Are Geraldo Rivera and Tucker Carlson staring each other down from opposite sides of Fox News? One tabloid claims the popular pundits are “at war” with each other. Here’s the latest Fox News gossip.

Tucker Carlson Fighting With Geraldo Rivera?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Geraldo Rivera can’t help but take swipes at Fox News’ golden boy, Tucker Carlson. Last year, Rivera memorably deemed Carlson’s documentary about the January 6 riots a “inflammatory and outrageous” project. And now Rivera has taken to Twitter once again to call out his colleague. Carlson recently referred to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “rich, entitled white lady.” But Rivera corrected him, explaining that Cortez is actually a “proud woman of color.” And since Rivera and Carlson sit on opposite sides of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, things could get ugly between the pundits.

What’s Going On At Fox News?

Here’s the thing: It’s no secret that Geraldo Rivera and Tucker Carlson often disagree. Rivera has been vocal about his distaste for many of Carlson’s takes; that’s out there for the whole world to see. But has it turned into a full-blown feud? Well, that’s not for us to say. Given their public disagreements, it’s entirely reasonable. But since their “war” hasn’t gone beyond a few targeted tweets and Rivera has frequently pushed back against the idea of Carlson being punished, this whole story seems a bit inflammatory.

The Tabloid Has Tried This Story Before

But the National Enquirer has a history of blowing Fox News drama way out of proportion. Back in November, the outlet reported Carlson’s documentary was “tearing Fox News apart.” Of course, it was true that Carlson caught a bit of flack from his colleagues. But beyond the Twitter discussions, it’s clear that Carlson was never in hot water. So, again, this story was a bit of an exaggeration.

Then, not even a month later, the magazine claimed Rivera planned to leave Fox News because of Carlson. “Geraldo is more right-wing than left, but he doesn’t want to toe a radical line if he isn’t buying into it,” a source attested. But beyond some serious speculation, the tabloid didn’t provide any insights about the pundit’s plans. Since Rivera is still kicking at the network, it looks like the publication was full of it.

And earlier this year, the outlet went as far as to say Tucker Carlson was Carlson was purposefully forcing his colleagues off of the network. Sources said Carlson was weeding through the network’s senior anchors, but his main fight was with Sean Hannity. “The real competition at Fox is between Hannity and Carlson,” one tipster noted. But even though Carlson was the reigning king of Fox News, the network clearly had no plans to let Hannity go. So, clearly, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Fox News drama.

More Stories From Suggest