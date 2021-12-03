Geraldo Rivera Going ‘Scorched Earth’ With Fox Amid Disputes, Moving To CNN Or MSNBC, Latest Fox News Rumor Says

Is Geraldo Rivera planning to ditch Fox for a rival network? One tabloid claims the Fox journalist is tired of losing screen time to his far-right coworkers. Here’s was we know about the seasoned journalist’s career plans.

‘Loose Cannon’ Geraldo Rivera ‘Outfoxing Fox’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Geraldo Rivera is tired of his coworkers spreading fake news. According to the tabloid, Rivera knows that his views don’t align with the far-right personalities at Fox, and he’s ready to jump ship to another network. “Geraldo is more right-wing than left, and he doesn’t want to tow a radical line if he isn’t buying into it,” an insider dishes. “He also thinks he can get a bigger spotlight if he goes somewhere else, and that’s always been important to him.”

The divide between Rivera and other Fox hosts became obvious when the journalist tweeted, “Nothing is more contemptible than vaccinated commentators urging their unvaccinated followers to fight (and die) for their freedom,” adding, “It’s like the punk — safe on the street — urging the guy on the ledge to jump.” Rivera also expressed his contempt for Tucker Carlson’s docuseries on the January 6 Capitol riots. But now he’s ready to take action.

“Geraldo came to Fox as a war correspondent in 2001 when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan,” the insider reminds the tabloid. “He was never really caught up in all of the extreme messaging.” And it’s no secret that other networks would jump to poach such an established FOX News pundit. “The idea of setting him up as an attack dog against Fox is very inviting to networks like CNN and MSNCB,” whispers the source. “It’s a smart play on his part.”

Geraldo Rivera Leaving Fox News?

While it’s no secret that Rivera doesn’t always see eye to eye with his fellow Fox hosts, it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere. Back in September, Rivera announced that he signed a multiyear deal with the Fox Nation streaming service, meaning he probably isn’t trying to burn any bridges at the network. At the time, Rivera told The Hollywood Reporter, “First of all, I’m delighted that Fox News continues to embrace this old soldier in the vivid twilight of my kinetic career. My two decades at Fox have been action-packed, covering everything from war to natural disasters, epidemics and urban unrest.”

Rivera went on, “Now, as correspondent-at-large, I’m more focused on reporting and commentary for shows like Fox & Friends and The Five and it’s a blast. Through it all, I’m proud of my colleagues and deeply appreciate their professionalism and continuing support.” While anything’s possible, it certainly doesn’t sound like Rivera is going anywhere. But it isn’t surprising the tabloid got it wrong, given its history reporting on other Fox personalities.

Other Fox News Stories From The Tabloid

The National Enquirer is constantly getting it wrong about prominent Fox News hosts. Not too long ago, the outlet predicted Kayleigh McEnany would push Tucker Carlson off the network. Then the magazine alleged former Fox host Eric Bolling was “creeping out” his coworkers at his new job. And more recently, the tabloid reported Tucker Carlson was in danger of being fired for his latest docuseries. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to Fox News.

