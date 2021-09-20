George Clooney’s Marriage ‘Melting Again’ Amid Latest Fights With Amal?

Has George Clooney‘s real estate obsession reopened martial issues with his “long-suffering” wife, Amal? According to one tabloid, George wants to put down “roots in Portugal” despite Amal’s opinion. Gossip Cop has all the details on the story.

George And Amal Clooney’s Marriage In Jeopardy?

Per the Globe, George Clooney’s “wanderlust” lifestyle has left Amal “in a tizzy” while “creating a new marriage crisis.” Apparently, George wants to expand his property empire with a new crib in Portugal or South France. However, the actor’s wife, Amal, “wants a less nomadic lifestyle and is happy to stay put more in the U.S.” An unnamed source close to the Clooneys leaked that if “George had his way, he and Amal would divide their time between Italy, France, England, Portugal, and America.”

But the constant travel is “exhausting madness” to Amal. To Amal, nonstop traveling is “no life for the kids” and a distraction from her career. But globe-hopping isn’t the only causing trouble for the couple’s kids and Amal’s career; it’s also affecting Amal and George’s marriage. The insider leaked that the COVID pandemic travel restrictions were the one thing that helped George and Amal “repair their rocky marriage.”

What’s Going On With George And Amal?

Debunking this story was almost too easy for us here at Gossip Cop. First of all, George recently put any new real estate rumors to rest in a response to the New York Post. One of George Clooney’s reps assured the outlet that the actor “is not buying any properties.” And the rumors about George buying a new estate in Portugal? “Not true,” George’s rep stated. This is more than enough to prove the Globe‘s tale is fiction, not fact.

It seems as if the tabloid is just recycling old narratives. Last year, the same outlet alleged that George and Amal were fighting over traveling to their Lake Como estate in Italy. Apparently, George was tired of “being cooped up in LA.” At the same time, Amal wanted to stay in America for the family’s safety during the coronavirus. The bizarrely similar story proved to once again be false. Not only was there no proof the couple was “at each other’s throats” like the magazine reported, but the idea that George would threaten to leave his wife and kids over vacation plans is almost impossible to believe.

We’re not sure why the tabloids love portraying George and Amal Clooney as a couple continuously on the brink of divorce despite the abundant amount of evidence that they’re fine.