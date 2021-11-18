George Clooney Supposedly Fled From Amal Amid Rocky Marriage, Dubious Report Said

George Clooney and Amal Clooney‘s relationship is one that sees a lot of gossip. One year ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about George fleeing his rocky marriage. Let’s look back and see what really went down.

The Clooneys’ ‘Hell on Earth’

According to a story from the Globe, George and Amal Clooney were once again on the rocks. The article cited a photograph of George driving alone as proof that he was fleeing his wife. A source explained why there was so much tension — George “was not taking to well being bossed around, and Amal’s finding it suffocating having to clean up after him. He’s like a grown kid, watching TV and movies all day and stuffing his face with junk food while having virtual calls with friends.” They were only sticking it out for the sake of the kids, the tipster argued.

Gossip Cop had a hard time buying this story. When the only proof is a photo of George driving, something he does every day, then the body of proof comes into doubt. The Clooneys are constantly at the center of divorce rumors, yet George regularly extols Amal’s virtues to the press. Since that car could’ve been going anywhere, Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Did They Break Up?

Nope! George and Amal Clooney are still going strong, so this story really was hogwash. Amal recently accompanied George to Australia for a family vacation. Things seem as blissful as ever.

George recently sat down with Marc Maron to discuss, among other things, the decision to have children. The Batman & Robin star said, “I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

Those are the words of a man who is still deeply in love. We’re going to go ahead and trust George over the words of the Globe.

Other Clooney Myths

This was hardly the final attack on the Clooneys from this disreputable outlet. In September, it claimed they were melting down once again over some vague real estate deal. George never went on a break from his life at all, and they’re not living in quarantine hell. If George and Amal Clooney were half as dysfunctional as this tabloid makes them out to be, then they never would’ve gotten married in the first place.