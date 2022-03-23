George Clooney Allegedly Had To Take A Break From Amal Last Year, Anonymous Insider Said

Did George Clooney and Amal Clooney go on a break last year? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about George feeling smothered by his marriage. Let’s look back on that story to see if anything came of it.

George Clooney Needed A Break?

Per the Globe, the Clooneys’ extended break stemmed from a lengthy lockdown. George was “ready to break free after being ‘grounded’ for so long,” a source said. Amal apparently feared the Michael Clayton star could fall back into his bad habits while he was away. While George intended to stick in Los Angeles for a while, an insider said “he’s talking about a break in Europe by himself.” To cap it all off, the tipster said that George’s real dream was to move into a London party palace.

The tabloid could not keep its story straight. It simultaneously acted as if George had left, then it later changed to say he would return for awards season. Awards season was already going on, so that didn’t make sense. Without any travel logs to point to for evidence, the whole story rang hollow.

Did George Vacation By Himself?

Part of this story was accurate, for George and Amal Clooney both clearly had a hankering for travel at the dawn of 2021. Every single other detail of the story was hogwash. The couple has done a great deal of traveling since this story came out, but they’ve done so together.

A few months after this story came out, George and Amal Clooney made their first trip to Lake Como in two years. They were thrilled to be back, and Italy was glad to have them. Flash forward to October and the family relocated to Australia while George filmed Ticket to Paradise. George was busy filming just north in Bali, and one would hope Amal found time to visit the set. This week, the two were spotted traveling in Washington DC, where Amal has been visiting the White House to discuss the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The power couple doubles as globetrotters, but they’re trotting together all the way.

And That’s Not All For The Clooneys

A few months after promising travel, this outlet announce that George and Amal were melting down in lockdown. This quarantine hell story completely clashed with the previous claim about going on a break, but it too was bogus. It would later change its story once again to say George’s wanderlust lifestyle was destroying the marriage.

Amal obviously shares her husband’s passion for international escapades or they wouldn’t have lasted this long. George and Amal are still happily married, so this story is completely false.

