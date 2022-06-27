Tabloid Rumors Say George Clooney Supposedly Near $500M Divorce From Amal, Apparently Fighting Non-Stop

George Clooney and Amal Clooney appear to have an idyllic relationship. In every interview, they sound madly in love with twins at home and houses all over the world, but is it all a facade? The tabloids would have you believe the Clooneys are perpetually on the verge of divorce. We run into stories like this all too frequently. Here are a few rumors about the supposed non-stop fighting between George and Amal Clooney.

George Clooney Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

Per Woman’s Day, George misses Amal dearly. She’s always busy working, and it apparently started to wear on their marriage. “George is the last person on Earth who would expect Amal to change anything about her career, but the truth is, her line of work has been extremely worrying for George over the past few months,” an insider said. The From Dusk Till Dawn star supposedly began to feel distant from his wife. A source said, “He’s begging her to come to him.”

We didn’t didn’t buy this for a second. The details of this story came from a supposed close friend of the family, but would a friend really betray the family’s privacy like this? In a recent interview with Time, Amal said, “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter.” You wouldn’t say that about someone you rarely get to see, so this story was bogus.

Clooneys Close To $500M Divorce

The National Enquirer reported Amal got a $3 million makeover so she could avoid a $500 million divorce. A source said, “Amal believes all the fighting put their marriage on the brink and has pulled out all the stops to create a stunning new image. George is head over heels for her once more!” She apparently hired an army of stylists and plastic surgeons to get her back into tip-top shape.

For this story to be true, Amal would have needed to drastically alter her appearance. In recent images, she looked stunning—but also the exact same as always. Plus, $3 million is an astronomical sum to pay for a makeover, so surely it would be immediately identifiable. With no photos to back up its story, we ultimately struck this rumor down.

Amal Orders George To Clean Himself Up

The Enquirer was soon at it again. This time, Amal was badgering George to get back in shape. He was apparently gaining too much weight while filming his new movie in London, and Amal wasn’t happy about it. “George has really let himself go lately, plus he’s making poor diet choices and shrugging his shoulders like it’s no big deal,” an insider said. “His attitude is that at his stage of life he deserves a break, but it still gets him down looking in the mirror.”

This article cited the previous story about Amal’s expensive makeover, but that was bogus to begin with. The rest of the story was littered with petty jabs and insults at George’s expense, something you wouldn’t find in a legitimate news story. The photos the Enquirer provided of George’s weight gain featured him with three jackets on, so of course he looked larger. Post-winter photos show he still looks great. This tabloid doesn’t have a clue.

