George Clooney Allegedly Close To $500M Divorce After ‘Constant Bickering’ With Amal, Dubious Source Says

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney closing in on a divorce? One report says Amal is spending extravagantly to keep George interested in her. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Clooney Goes Looney For Amal’s Sexy New Look’

According to the National Enquirer, Amal has spent $3 million on a total makeover to put an end to her fights with George. She apparently wants to avoid a $500 billion divorce. A source explains, “Amal believes all the fighting put their marriage on the brink and has pulled out all the stops to create a stunning new image. George is head over heels for her once more!”

Recently appearing in a new dress with dramatic makeup, Amal is supposedly trying to reignite the passion in her marriage, even hiring an army of stylists, trainers, plastic surgeons, and makeup artists to keep her body in tip-top shape.

The Clooneys allegedly fought nonstop over lockdown, and Amal worried for their longevity. “Amal began to fear she had been too hard on George and felt an emotional distance between them. That’s when she decided to spare no expense to lure him back,” a source says.

How Are George And Amal Clooney?

The Enquirer is implying that Amal looks significantly different now than she did before. The only hard evidence it has is a recent outing Amal took in New York City. She certainly looks stunning in a sheer red dress, but she also looks exactly the same as she always has. If she is spending $3 million, an unfathomable number for a makeover, then you certainly wouldn’t know it.

George and Amal are not on the verge of divorce. If you have read any interview with George over the last three years, then you’ve heard him gush about his wife. They’re utterly content. Last July, the time frame where this outlet claims they had drifted apart, the Clooneys were partying in Italy. The details of this story directly clash with reality.

Loads Of Clooney Gossip

This is the same tabloid that tried to invent a love triangle between George, Amal, and Julia Roberts. Like Amal, Julia has been happily married for some time now. The Enquirer also claimed George was losing his sanity in quarantine and battling his wife. This is simply not the case, for he’s delighted with his family. The tabloid should really just leave the Clooneys alone for there’s no drama to be found.

