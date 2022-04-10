George Clooney Allegedly Caught In ‘Showdown’ With Amal Over At Airport After D.C. Trip, Dubious Report Claims

Are George and Amal Clooney fighting about their future? One tabloid claims the couple’s recent trip to the White House ended with a “tense” confrontation. Let’s check in on the Clooneys.

George And Amal Caught In ‘Airport Showdown’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports George and Amal Clooney’s recent Washington D.C. trip didn’t go exactly as planned. The tabloid points to photos of the couple boarding their flight after visiting President Joe Biden, insisting that things were icy between the two. “Amal and George were barely speaking to each other,” an “onlooker” notes. “They seemed grumpy and stressed out!”

Sources say tensions were high because Amal wanted George to take the opportunity to dive fully into politics. “She thinks they’d make an incredible president and first lady team,” the tipster muses. But apparently, the Tender Bar star isn’t interested after peering behind the political curtain. “After spending time in the White House, he knows it’s not what he wants anymore.” But still, the matter isn’t quite settled for Amal. “They’re at a stalemate,” the tipster dishes. “It was a tense flight home.”

Clooneys At A ‘Stalemate’ Over Politics?

This report is absolute nonsense. First of all, the photos of the Clooneys that the magazine is referring to are some of the most mundane we’ve seen. In the images, Amal and George are standing yards apart as George helps load up their luggage. The pair doesn’t seem “grumpy” or “stressed out.” They just look like any other couple traveling.

Furthermore, we’re certain they weren’t fighting about politics. Despite the many tabloids that say otherwise, George has never had any interest in running for office. And as recently as last October when an interviewer asked George yet again if he’d consider a political run, he responded: “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life.” That sounds pretty definitive to us, so it just doesn’t make any sense to say Amal was blindsided by George’s refusal to run for president.

The Magazine On George And Amal Clooney

If it’s accuracy we’re looking for, we know better than to go to Woman’s Day. Last year, the outlet reported Amal Clooney warned Julia Roberts to keep her “hands off” of George. Then the magazine claimed George was “taking a break” from his marriage to Amal. The publication also alleged George was moving into a bachelor pad to get away from Amal. And most recently, the tabloid claimed the Clooneys were trying to have another baby while in Australia. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t keeping up with the Clooneys.

