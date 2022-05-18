George Clooney Allegedly Begging Amal To Come Back, Supposedly Living Separate Lives, Sketchy Source Says

Is George Clooney desperately trying to get Amal to take a step back from work? One tabloid claims the actor and his human rights lawyer wife are living completely separate lives. Let’s check in on the beloved couple.

George Clooney Begs Amal ‘Please Come Home’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports George Clooney is tired of letting work obligations pull him and Amal in opposite directions. “George is the last person on Earth who would expect Amal to change anything about her career, but the truth is, her line of work has been extremely worrying for George over the past few months,” an insider explains. “When war broke out in Ukraine, Amal immediately rolled up her sleeves to help… He knows she’s a formidable woman, but seeing her go up against a power like Russia and Vladimir Putin gives him a lot of anxiety.”

And as George films The Boys in the Boat in London, he’s apparently feeling more distant from Amal than ever. “Along with security worries, George is simply missing his wife and the quiet family life they enjoyed at the start of the pandemic,” the tipster muses. “He can’t wait to wrap in London and join her wherever she needs him, but in the meantime, he’s begging her to come to him.”

George Missing ‘Family Life’ With Amal?

We simply aren’t buying this story. Right off the bat, the outlet emphasizes George’s security fears in the wake of Amal’s work in Ukraine. We’re certain that this is a genuine issue and that the Clooneys are taking serious measures to ensure Amal’s safety. So, with that in mind, why would this supposed friend of the Clooneys be blasting their business to a random tabloid? The publication admits that the family needs privacy to ensure their safety, so we just aren’t believing that this source is legitimate.

Furthermore, the Clooneys seem to still get plenty of time together. In a recent interview with Time, Amal opened up in a rare statement about her life with George. “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

Clearly, the Clooneys have a loving, mature, and respectful marriage. We seriously doubt George is risking jeopardizing Amal’s work by begging her to come to him. We expect that he’s supporting her decision and that they will be together again as soon as the time is right.

The Tabloid On George And Amal Clooney

Besides, Woman’s Day has never been a reliable outlet when it comes to George and Amal Clooney. Back in September, the outlet claimed George was moving into a bachelor pad after fighting with Amal. Then the magazine reported George and Amal were trying to have another baby while in Australia. And more recently, the publication claimed it caught George and Amal fighting at an airport. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t our first choice when looking for updates on the couple.

More Stories From Suggest