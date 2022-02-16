George Clooney Allegedly Henpecked And Bossed Around By Amal, Sketchy Report Claimed

Is George Clooney getting tired of being under Amal‘s thumb? Last year, one tabloid claimed the human rights lawyer had turned her husband into a “Mr. Mom.” Let’s check back in on the Clooneys.

George Clooney Faking ‘Macho-Man’ Image?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported George Clooney’s “tequila swilling macho-man image is all an act.” Sources said the Ocean’s Eleven star had become “a total henpecked hubby, bossed around by his brainy lawyer wife, Amal.” George had reportedly taken on a “Mr. Mom” persona who “sews, does the laundry, and cleans.”

Apparently, Amal had even taken to leaving him to-do lists to keep him busy while she went off to work because she “hates to see him lying around or watching TV for hours,” an insider mused. “She makes George pick up after himself and the children,” the source revealed, adding that he was even giving his kids their haircuts. “Some would say George’s totally whipped… he’s happy to let Amal be the boss while he takes care of the kids and the chores,” the tipster concluded.

What’s Going On With The Clooneys?

This report was just a totally offensive and sexist take on a celebrities’ family life. In the backward world of the Globe, being a present father is somehow emasculating. According to the tabloid, it’s even unreasonable for a wife to ask her husband to “pick up after himself” and their children. While the outlet may have a completely regressive outlook on family life, that doesn’t mean that the Clooneys do.

In fact, while the Clooneys were quarantining because of the COVID-19 pandemic, George proudly told GQ that he was pulling his weight around the house. This is where the bit about him cutting his kids’ hair came from, as well as him picking up laundry duty. But just because he doesn’t mind vacuuming and washing the dishes from time to time, that doesn’t mean he isn’t working too.

George and Amal Clooney just recently accepted the Elevate Prize Foundation’s Catalyst Award together for their joint humanitarian work. It’s obvious that the Clooney family is a team, unbound by old-fashioned thinking that would otherwise stop them from pursuing all the great things they’ve achieved. George Clooney is an award winning actor, humanitarian, husband, and father — and it seems like he upholds all of those titles with pride, despite the outlet’s attempts to shame him for it.

The Tabloid On George And Amal Clooney

Over the last year, the Globe certainly hasn’t slowed down in its attacks against the Clooney clan. Last spring, the outlet reported Amal was making George “claustrophobic” and he needed a break. Then the magazine claimed George was planning to have another baby with Amal. And finally, the publication alleged George and Amal’s marriage was at a breaking point, and they were even sleeping in separate rooms. Clearly, the Globe doesn’t have any real insight into the Clooneys’ personal lives.

