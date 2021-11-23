George Clooney Allegedly Burnt Out Of Hollywood, Moving To Australia To Have Third Baby, Unverified Reports Say

Are George and Amal Clooney ditching Hollywood for a quiet life in Australia? Rumor has it, the couple may even be trying for another baby. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

George Clooney ‘Burning Out’?

Back in June, OK! reported George Clooney was tired of the humdrum of Hollywood. An insider told the tabloid George was “exhausted” on the set of his latest movie and could “get worked up about the smallest things.” While the actor was trying to pretend everything was fine, the time away from his family was seriously weighing on him. “Of course, he tries to keep up a good attitude, but there are moments he’s cranky as hell,” an insider dished. We took a closer look at this report here.

George And Amal Clooney Moving To Australia?

Then, New Idea reported the Clooneys were thinking about moving to Australia. As the family went down under so George Clooney could film his latest movie, Ticket to Paradise, they absolutely fell in love with the country. The couple was scoping out a mansion called “The Greenhouse” and planned to feel out the property while George filmed. But it was nearly a done deal.

Apparently, Amal loved the fact that Australia was so far from Hollywood’s prying eyes and looked forward to giving their twins as normal a life as possible. But the finance-savvy couple wasn’t planning on rushing into anything. They wanted to give it some time so they knew it was the right fit. “This trip is a big test for the kids and George — if Amal is happy, she won’t hesitate to scoop something up in the area,” an inside source explained. Read more about the Clooneys’ big Aussie move here.

The Clooneys Trying For Baby No. 3 In Australia?

Then Woman’s Day revealed the Clooneys had some even bigger plans in mind while marooned in Australia. “They’ve been talking about rolling the dice and trying for another child for a while now, but it took some time to get George on board,” an insider spilled to the tabloid. And apparently, the couple had some positive encouragement from co-star Julia Roberts.

Apparently, the Pretty Woman actress was “thrilled” and offered to “take the twins on a day out if they ever need some alone time.” Roberts put all hands on deck to make sure a third Clooney baby happened, and she was ready to be even more involved than the Clooneys first anticipated. Roberts reportedly was hoping the Clooneys would name her the godmother of their new child, or, better yet, name the child after her. We took a deep dive into the Clooneys’ baby plans here.