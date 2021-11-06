George And Amal Clooney Trying For Baby No. 3 In Australia?

Did Amal finally convince George Clooney to try for a third child? According to one tabloid, the Clooneys are ready to start trying for another kid, and Julia Roberts is “thrilled” to help them. Gossip Cop investigates.

George, Amal Clooney Ready For Another Kid?

According to a report from Woman’s Day, George and Amal Clooney are finally ready to add another child to their family of four. As the family currently resides in Australia for George’s upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise, sources claim Amal convinced him to try for another kid. “They’ve been talking about rolling the dice and trying for another child for a while now, but it took some time to get George on board,” an insider says.

Apparently, George’s co-star Julia Roberts is just as excited for the new child as much as the couple themselves. Sources claim Roberts is “thrilled” and has offered “to take the twins on a day out if they ever need some alone time.” According to the source, Roberts plans to be very involved as the Clooneys prepare for a baby. The insider says Roberts wants the Clooneys to “name her the godmother to their third kid, or name it after her.”

What’s Going On With The Clooneys?

The narrative Woman’s Day pushes is an exciting one, but is it true? Are George and Amal Clooney really trying for a third kid? Rumors about the Clooneys having another child have been circulating for years now. However, they’re completely bogus. In fact, a rep for the Clooneys shut down any speculation earlier this year, stating, “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true.”

While it’s true George Clooney and Julia Roberts are close friends, in no way does that mean she’s planning to take care of Clooney’s kids. It appears as if the tabloid simply used Clooney and Roberts’ friendship as an indicator that she’d be heavily involved in the process. The magazine even claims Roberts wants the Clooneys to name their child after her. The statement is as laughable as it is false, making this story even easier to debunk.

The Coverage On The Clooneys

This certainly wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop has had to debunk rumors about the Clooneys. In the past, several tabloids have alleged that George and Amal were headed for a messy divorce because they’re supposedly constantly bickering. Again, these rumors have no viable evidence to back them up, and reps for the Clooneys always deny the false stories.