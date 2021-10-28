George And Amal Clooney Headed For $500 Million Divorce?

Are George and Amal Clooney on the brink of divorce? About one year ago, one tabloid claimed the couple was ready to call it quits — even if it meant a pricey divorce. Let’s have another look at the rumor.

George Clooney ‘Kicking Himself’ For Not Getting A Prenup?

Twelve months ago, New Idea reported George Clooney regretted not protecting his assets when he had the chance. As he and his wife Amal suffered through months of arguments, the Ocean’s Eleven was staring right down the barrel of a $500 divorce. “If the rumors are true that they’re splitting, he’s facing serious financial problems and could lose half his fortune,” an insider dished.

“He’s going to have to go back to work. He hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more, and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only.” Apparently, George was paying his lawyers overtime to try to find a way to save his fortune. The outlet added that they may be forced to file their divorce in the UK, “where they are technically residents thanks to her citizenship, and the fact they married there, and their Sonning home is their primary residence, he could be screwed.”

George Clooney To Lose $500 Million In Divorce?

The Clooneys aren’t getting divorced, and it’s obvious they never planned to. In the time since this report went to print, no credible outlets ever backed up its claims. In fact, they seem more in love than ever. But this was an unbelievable story to begin with, since there’s no proof that they’ve ever even had a rough patch. In fact, George claimed last year that he and Amal had never even had an argument.

In an interview with People, George said, “I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met [Amal]. We haven’t ever had an argument.” And from what we can tell about their relationship, we believe it. They also packed on the PDA at George’s latest movie premiere. It’s clear the tabloid just wanted to stir up drama in their relationship, but it certainly didn’t work. The Clooneys continue to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

The Tabloid On The Clooneys

This is hardly the first time New Idea has been wrong about George Clooney. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed the actor finally put an end to a non-existent feud with Brad Pitt. Then the tabloid alleged George and Amal renewed their vows and had another baby on the way. And most recently, the outlet reported they were moving to Australia. Obviously, New Idea doesn’t have any insight into George and Amal Clooney’s marriage.