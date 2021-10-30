George And Amal Clooney Constantly Fighting, Headed For Marriage Crisis?

Are George and Amal Clooney near a breaking point in their marriage? Rumor is, the couple can’t stop fighting over George’s partying, flirting, and constant traveling. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

George Clooney’s Marriage To Amal ‘Melting Again’?

In September, the Globe reported George Clooney’s “wanderlust” lifestyle was “creating a new marriage crisis.” George was reportedly looking to expand his property portfolio with a couple of new European digs, but he was struggling to get Amal on board. Apparently, Amal wanted “a less nomadic lifestyle and is happy to stay put more in the U.S.”

But a source insisted that if “George had his way, he and Amal would divide their time between Italy, France, England, Portugal, and America.” But the constant travel was “exhausting madness” to Amal, and she believed it was “no life for the kids.” Not to mention, the instability was a killer to Amal’s career as a human rights attorney. Read more about the clash of the Clooneys here.

Amal Clooney Jealous Of Jennifer Aniston?

But if disagreeing about where to live wasn’t bad enough, the National Enquirer suggested Amal had competition. Apparently, Jennifer Aniston had harbored a lifelong crush on George, and her inability to contain it was getting out of hand. Aniston’s flirting got so bad that Amal was doing everything she could to keep her away from George.

“Amal went out of her way to avoid spending time with Jen this past summer because, quite frankly, she finds her over-friendly towards her husband!” an insider dished. “She trusts there’s zero chance of Jen and George actually hooking up, but they have a real cliquey vibe when they hang out. Amal often finds herself on the outside of their Hollywood conversations.” We took a close look at George’s love triangle here.

Amal Clooney Warning George About Brad Pitt?

And according to New Idea, when the last thing George needed was a bad influence, enter Brad Pitt. As George and Pitt geared up to make yet another film together, Amal grew concerned that Pitt could lead her husband off of the straight-and-narrow path he’d been walking. Apparently, Pitt wasn’t around for years because George wasn’t a fan of Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. They “never saw eye to eye, which drove a wedge between the two friends,” the tipster explained.

And while Amal was “doing her best to not make the same mistakes Angelina did,” she worried George and Pitt were “going to get up to mischief” now that Pitt is an unattached man. Of course, Amal “also wants George to be happy” for the sake of their family. But despite her wanting to be supportive, she “would prefer Brad to be married.” We checked in on Amal and Pitt’s growing feud here.