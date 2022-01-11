George And Amal Clooney Allegedly Sleeping In Separate Rooms Amid Marital Disputes, Anonymous Source Claims

Are George and Amal Clooney breaking up? One report says marital issues have landed the Clooneys in separate bedrooms. Gossip Cop investigates.

George Clooney’s ‘Deal Breaker’

According to the Globe, George and Amal Clooney are sleeping apart. Friends are worried that the separation means the marriage is failing. A source says, “Their friends don’t think separate sleeping arrangements are a good thing for any marriage and are urging George to fix it fast.”

Why are they sleeping apart? George is apparently a terrible snorer. When he’s not snoring, an insider says he’s “a very restless sleeper. Amal is tired of him tossing and turning all night and keeping her up. It’s gotten unbearable.” George’s newest bad habit is falling asleep to podcasts. He leaves them playing all night long, infuriating Amal. A source concludes, “They’re at a standstill and have taken to sleeping apart so they don’t argue.”

What’s Going On With The Clooneys?

Let’s imagine this story is true. It’s not, but let’s pretend it is. How could an outlet as disreputable as the Globe know what George Clooney’s bedtime routine is? Presumably only Amal would know the podcast bit, and why would she tell this tabloid?

Did you also notice how the tabloid used every bad sleeping example it could think of? It’s not enough for George to snore; he’s apparently also restless and doesn’t know how to set a timer on his podcasts. This is just absurd.

It’s helpful to remember that these two aren’t quite newlyweds. They got engaged in 2014, so the two have at least eight years of experience sleeping together. Why would snoring suddenly become an issue? George regularly sings Amal’s praises. Despite loads of divorce rumors, the two appear totally at peace with one another.

Other Clooney Family Myths

The Globe is quickly becoming the outlet that cried divorce. Only a few months ago, it promised that George had fled his wife and kids amid a rocky marriage. This story goes conspicuously unmentioned in the snoring story since they’re totally irreconcilable with one another. Both are bogus.

Gossip Cop also busted its story about George getting “trapped in quarantine hell,” for it had no hard evidence. His lifestyle isn’t driving Amal away either. If anything, George’s “wanderlust” would keep things interesting. George and Amal Clooney are doing as fine as always, so this story should be disregarded. It’s more of the same from a clueless outlet.