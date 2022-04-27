‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Allegedly Retiring After 45th Year On Soap Opera, Latest Show Gossip Claims

Is Leslie Charleson leaving General Hospital? One report says the stalwart could leave the show after 45 years. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ready To Check Out’ Of ‘General Hospital’?

According to the National Enquirer, Charleson is ready to retire. Now that she’s turning 77, she apparently no longer cares to portray Monica Quartermaine. A source says, “She’s coming up on her 45th anniversary on the show this summer and the word is she’s planning to announce her retirement to coincide with the milestone.”

Charleson, the insider explains, would like more time to spend with her friends and hobbies. “As much as she loves this job” the source says, “it’s a big commitment.” The job is apparently keeping her from living her life and following her passions for travel and reading as well. An insider concludes, “It’s going to be very hard to say goodbye to all the wonderful people who’ve been like family, but she’s ready.”

Is Leslie Charleson Retiring?

Gossip Cop is dubious of any story bereft of actual evidence. This entire story just calls Charleson old and quotes so-called sources who apparently know all of her plans. The Enquirer‘s sources have a tendency to not be real, so this whole story is tough to buy.

That being said, there are some signs that Charleson is stepping away. She missed an episode last month and was replaced by Holly Kaplan. In 2018, the same thing happened when she took some time to recover from a fall. Heck, she wasn’t even the first actress to play the character, as that honor goes to Patsy Rahn.

While characters drift from soaps only to be replaced by different actors, it’s tough to see that happening with Charleson. She’s setting records every week on the show and hasn’t alluded to stepping away. She’s already seen her commitments bumped down to recurring status, so it’s a greatly reduced strain on her schedule. While it’s always possible Leslie Charleson retires from the show completely, there are no rumblings or words from her to back this up. Since she was content to maintain her commitments all through COVID-19, it’s safe to say she’s still passionate about the program.

Who’s Retiring Next?

The Enquirer regularly publishes stories about stars retiring. It announced Howard Stern was retiring, but he’s still on the air. It ran a story about Tom Selleck walking away from acting, but he’s still the star of Blue Bloods. It even thought Brad Pitt would give up acting because folks were tired of him.

The public has not tired of Pitt, nor have any of these retirements ended up occurring, so it’s tough to trust this Charleson retirement rumor. Maybe she will, but why stop at 77 when everything was good at 76? Only time will tell.

