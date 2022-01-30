Geena Davis Sparks Health Fears With Allegedly Concerning Recent Photos, Rumor Claims

Is Geena Davis fighting a secret health battle? One tabloid claims the actress’ appearance has sounded alarms for fans. Here’s the latest gossip about the Thelma & Louise actress.

Pictures Spark Fears For ‘Skeletal’ Geena Davis?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Geena Davis is looking worse for wear. The star recently stepped out in a casual ensemble, wearing a sweatshirt, baggy jeans, and some bright orange slides. But, according to the tabloid, is was Davis’ “gaunt and ghostly” figure that stole the show. While Davis has worked hard to stay in the public’s consciousness over the years, she was seldom spotted out as she finalized her divorce from her fourth husband, Reza Jarrahy. And now, fans are apparently worried about the toll the separation has taken on her. “She looked terrible!” one insider said of the photos. “It seemed as if all the life was drained away from her face, and she’d totally given up on her appearance!”

Fans Fear Geena Davis Is ‘Wasting Away’?

This report is obviously just a poorly veiled jab at Geena Davis’ appearance. Despite feigning worry for Davis’ health, the tabloid only ever insults her for the way she looks. It never actually brings up any possible health concerns, which tells us it was never about her well-being. That’s especially clear from the photo the tabloid chose to use. While the magazine points to a snap of Davis a bit hunched over, mid-step, in the dreary shade of a gas station, that is not the only photo from her outing. In other pictures of Davis in the sun with her posture back to normal, she looks just fine.

But that’s of no interest to the tabloid because it just wanted to shame Davis, a Hollywood actress, for getting older. This is actually an issue Davis has worked hard to tackle. Her charity organization, the Geena Davis Institute, is dedicated to combating ageism, sexism, and other biases in showbusiness.

And just earlier this month, Davis was a guest on a podcast where she recalled being told that she was too old to play a love interest in a movie. “It’s very strange and so prevalent,” she explained. “A certain male actor that was making a movie said that I was too old to be his romantic interest, and I was 20 years younger than him.”

Clearly, a tabloid report like this wouldn’t come as a shock to Davis. But their prevalence stems from the exact issues she’s preaching against.

The Tabloid On Other Famous Actresses

Geena Davis certainly isn’t the first actress the National Enquirer has ridiculed for their appearance. Not long ago, the outlet claimed experts warned “skeletal” Angelina Jolie about her dangerous weight loss. Then, the magazine reported Pamela Anderson was unrecognizable after gaining a bit of weight. And more recently, the publication alleged Lisa Marie Presley had “one foot in the grave” after noticing her “concerning” appearance. Clearly, the Enquirer has an issue with famous women daring to change their appearances after decades in the public eye.

