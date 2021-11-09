Gayle King Pushing Norah O’Donnell Out Of CBS, Picking Her Replacement?

Is Gayle King giving Nora O’Donnell the boot? One tabloid claims King is orchestrating O’Donnell’s exit from CBS and hand-picking her replacement. Let’s take a closer look at the hosts’ rivalry.

Gayle King Targets ‘Ratings Disaster’ Norah O’Donnell?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Norah O’Donnell could be on her way out of CBS Evening News. Sources snitched to the tabloid say that O’Donnell only got the job in the first place because she pushed her predecessor Jeff Glor out, and now, she’s “getting a taste of her own medicine.” As her ratings take a major dip, her “old rival” Gayle King is ready to pounce.

“Norah made a lot of diva demands… but she hasn’t delivered,” an insider dishes. “She’s getting even lower rating than Jeff had as anchor!” The tabloid admits that the network’s co-president has denied reports of O’Donnell’s exit, but it still insists King is working to change his mind. And King is getting used to having her way on CBS.

When O’Donnell left CBS This Morning, King took over and made a lot of changes. She rebranded the show as CBS Mornings and kicked veteran journalist Anthony Mason in favor of NFL star Nate Burleson. “TV is a visual medium and while Anthony may be a great journalist, Gayle wanted a hot guy to make the show sexier!” the tipster exclaimed.

And now, King wants O’Donnell ousted so she can put her current co-host Tony Dokoupil in her place. “Gayle knows the benefit of putting people you know into positions of power,” the snitch confides. “Tony is her guy and getting him in the evening anchor seat gives her even more strength at the network — plus the flexibility to put someone else she wants on the morning show. Gayle is a master chess player and she’s thinking five moves ahead! She’s the boss at CBS News — and everyone knows it!”

Gayle King Taking Control Of CBS News?

These alleged “insiders” can gossip all they want, but the truth is that the only ones that know what’s going to happen are the network execs. It’s true there have been whispers that O’Donnell could be leaving the Evening News, but those rumors are all from an outsider’s perspective. The only word the public has received from anyone of authority was a vehement denial.

CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani recently told the New York Post, “There are no plans to move the Evening News from Washington. Norah’s presence in Washington has elevated the CBS Evening News’ coverage on all fronts — politics, breaking news, to big interviews including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just last week. Her reporting on the military and domestic abuse has won awards and changed policies in Washington. And in addition to making headlines, the program is gaining audience share.”

As for King, the notion that she has any say in O’Donnell’s fate is total nonsense. King has no say in whether or not O’Donnell will stay or go, and she certainly isn’t hand-picking her replacement. Instead, she is likely focused on her next assignment rather than some years-old revenge feud. While King is a big name in television, she’s not the “boss at CBS News,” as the tabloid put it. This report should be totally disregarded since it’s built on speculation and hearsay.

The Tabloid On Network Drama

