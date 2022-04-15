Gayle King Allegedly Had ‘Falling Out’ With Oprah Winfrey Over Celebrity Protege, Anonymous Insider Claims

Are Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey no longer friends? One tabloid claims Winfrey has essentially replaced King with another celebrity. Here’s the latest gossip about Winfrey and King’s decades-long friendship.

Oprah Winfrey Sparks ‘Shock Falling Out’?

This week, New Idea reports famous besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King aren’t nearly as close as they once were. Winfrey is currently working as a producer on the musical remake of The Color Purple—the original film landed Winfrey an Oscar nomination back in 1985. And along with Winfrey, the new project will be led by Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones. But sources say Winfrey’s new friendship with an actress in the film, Taraji P. Henson, is driving a wedge between Winfrey and King.

“Oprah and Taraji have hit it off. She’s become Oprah’s new ‘muse’ and Gayle’s nose is out of joint,” an insider dishes. “All of a sudden, Oprah wants to include Taraji and it’s really upsetting her.” But the tabloid tapers off towards the end of the article, reminding readers just how strong Winfrey and King’s bond was over the years. The story concludes with a 2006 quote of Winfrey’s: “Whatever this friendship is, it’s been a very fun ride.”

Gayle King Feeling ‘Left Out’ Of Oprah’s Life?

To believe this ridiculous story, you would also have to believe that Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King haven’t had any close friends outside of each other in the last 46 years. Even if Winfrey had grown just as close to Taraji P. Henson—which we have absolutely zero evidence for—we seriously doubt it would put any strain on her friendship with King. Both Winfrey and King are adults with hugely successful careers. We’re sure that over the years they’ve had other friends and been pulled in different directions, but even so, their bond has been unwavering.

Furthermore, King and Winfrey are even closer than many fans may even realize. According to Winfrey, King has come along on every single vacation Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham have taken since her divorce in 1993. Not to mention, King is editor-at-large of Winfrey’s magazine, Oprah Daily. So, given this context, we absolutely do not believe that Winfrey and King had any “shock falling out,” especially over something as small as having other friends.

The Tabloid On Oprah Winfrey

Besides, New Idea has proved unreliable in the past anywhere Winfrey has been concerned. Last year, the magazine claimed Winfrey was finally marrying Stedman Graham. Then the tabloid reported Winfrey was planning an “intimate” Santa Barbara wedding. And more recently, the publication wrote about Winfrey’s shock falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instead. Clearly, New Idea doesn’t have the inside scoop on Winfrey’s personal life.

