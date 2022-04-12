Gayle King Supposedly Wants Network Executives To Fire Norah O’Donnell From ‘CBS Evening News,’ Sketchy Source Says

Is Gayle King trying to push Norah O’Donnell out of CBS? One tabloid claims the anchors’ feud runs deep, and King is determined to be the last one standing. Here’s the latest gossip about the reporters’ alleged rivalry.

Gayle King Wants Norah O’Donnell Gone?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Gayle King wants Norah O’Donnell booted out of CBS. Apparently, the bad blood between King and O’Donnell has flowed since they were both on CBS Mornings. And now that O’Donnell sits at the head of the Evening News, King reportedly hasn’t grown any fonder of her former co-anchor.

Sources say King is waiting in the wings for O’Donnell to slip up so she can push the CBS top brass to ax her. “These two ladies didn’t like each other from the moment they were introduced,” an insider dishes. “Now that Norah is the host of the evening news, she looks down her nose at Gayle more than ever.”

Are Gayle King And Norah O’Donnell Feuding?

There is no bad blood between Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning. When O’Donnell left the CBS morning show, a Page Six report claimed the anchor jumped ship because of her feud with King. The report boasted a scathing testimony about O’Donnell’s “toxic” behavior from an alleged network insider.

The report received plenty of media attention, and soon fans truly believed that O’Donnell and King hated each other. That was until the anchors took the rumors head-on. King and O’Donnell vehemently denied the rumors of tension. When asked why the rumors gained so much traction, King had the perfect response.

“‘Cause we’re women, that’s why,” King attested. “This never happens to men. When men…if there are two men and one goes the other way or things change… nobody ever says, ‘Oh so-and-so [and] so-and-so,’ nobody ever says that. They only say that about women.” And that certainly seems to be the case. King and O’Donnell have never given viewers any reason to think they dislike each other, and still, gossip about bad blood plagues them.

It’s obvious that outlets like Page Six and the National Enquirer have a hard time believing that two women could find success in the same network without secretly hating each other. But, thankfully, O’Donnell, King, and the top brass at CBS don’t buy into such antiquated and sexist notions. And since CBS just made O’Donnell’s deal extension official, it’s clear the anchor isn’t going anywhere.

The Tabloid On Norah O’Donnell

This isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer has reported that O’Donnell’s position at CBS was insecure. Back in November, the magazine claimed Gayle King was pushing O’Donnell off of the network and picking her replacement. Then the publication alleged CBS planned to fire O’Donnell and replace her with a controversial former anchor. And more recently, the outlet reported CBS was ditching O’Donnell because of her behavior and bloated salary. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t really have any insider information about CBS or its employees.

