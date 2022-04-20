Gayle King Allegedly Wants Norah O’Donnell Fired, ‘CBS Evening News’ Host Supposedly Headed For Network Exit, Sketchy Rumors Claim

Who would have thought CBS Evening News could cause so much drama? The nightly news show has become a tabloid staple. Are Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell really fighting to be the host? Here’s what some are saying.

Gayle King Vying To Replace Norah O’Donnell

Per the National Enquirer, King was targeting O’Donnell in a bid to win her job. A source said, “Norah made a lot of diva demands … but she hasn’t delivered.” As ratings slid on CBS Evening News, King was supposedly chomping at the bit to gain more control. She wanted to see Tony Dokoupil installed as host. An insider explained, “Tony is her guy, and getting him in the evening anchor seat gives her even more strength at the network.”

When this story came out, the co-President of CBS said there were no plans to alter CBS Evening News. King has no say in her colleague’s ousting one way or the other, for she’s not the boss of the network. This story was just built on a need for conflict and hearsay.

Gayle King Wants O’Donnell Out

The Enquirer would not relent. It later claimed King and O’Donnell had bad blood and it was ripping the network apart. The two never got along on CBS Mornings, an insider claimed, and King wanted to exact revenge by pushing O’Donnell out the door. The source said, “These two ladies didn’t like each other from the moment they were introduced … Now that Norah is the host of the evening news, she looks down her nose at Gayle more than ever.”

The rumor mill may churn, but there never appeared to be any conflict. King had vehemently denied any rumor of hatred toward O’Donnell. She instead rightly pointed out how this was all very sexist.

Norah O’Donnell’s Falling Ratings

The Enquirer just won’t quit. In yet another story, it claimed O’Donnell’s ratings were falling and she couldn’t justify her paycheck. She was apparently lashing out CBS for failing to cover for her or tell the public her job was secure. A source said, “Her contract is up soon. They’re not going to defend her and then fire her in two months.”

CBS has undeniably had O’Donnell’s back. CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani personally said stories of O’Donnell’s toxic behavior were not true. He said, “We support Norah and the Evening News team and the quality journalism they deliver each and every night.” Since she clearly has her network’s support, this story was false.

More Stories From Suggest