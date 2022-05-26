‘NCIS’ Crew Allegedly Fed Up With Gary Cole Failing To Replace Mark Harmon, Industry Gossip Claims

Is Gary Cole wearing out his welcome on NCIS? One report says he’s failed to properly replace Mark Harmon and the cast is suffering because of it. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘No Harmon-y for ‘NCIS’ Cole’

According to the National Enquirer, Cole is fighting for his life in his bid to replace Harmon as the leader of NCIS. Fans and cast members alike are reportedly disappointed in his efforts thus far. “Gary’s been desperate to fill Mark’s shoes and fit in with the other series regulars, and it’s kind of pitiful,” a source says.

Despite his best efforts to ingratiate himself to these co-workers, Cole’s apparently seen as more annoying than anything else. He likes to imitate voices he’s done on Family Guy to try and lighten the mood but to no avail. A source says he’s trying way too hard: “The show’s gone on hiatus, he’s still texting and calling co-stars to tell jokes and stories and suggest get-togethers. It just comes off as desperate.”

Fans supposedly haven’t embraced Cole either. “Gary’s trying to win over fans, too, by publicly saying he’s not trying to replace Mark. But the fact remains they don’t like him as much as Mark,” an insider concludes. “People snicker Gary’s a poor man’s version of Mark, and he doesn’t do himself any favors with his presumptuous attitude.”

Gary Cole Faces An Uphill Battle

It’s interesting to see tabloids change their mode of attack. A few months ago, the Globe claimed NCIS could be canceled because Harmon had left the show after nearly two decades. The show was actually renewed for a 20th season instead. Since Cole’s obviously been well received at least by power brokers at CBS, the Enquirer had to figure out a new way to create drama.

It’s true that fans have been reluctant to embrace Cole. The fact is fans miss Harmon. He’s left an enormous hole in the show that’s going to take more than one year to fill. You can’t spend 18 years on a show and then leave to no fanfare.

Cole is very aware of this. He’s been open about not trying to replace Gibbs. Cole said, “I’ve done a lot of dropping into shows, [usually] as a recurring character. Part of my job description is to get comfortable, whatever that takes. I’m not trying to be [Gibbs]. The writers made that distinction.” The life of a character actor means he’s had experience getting used to new situations.

Old Rumors Abound

There’s no proof that Gary Cole is chafing against his co-workers. Even if he was texting folks during the hiatus, how would the Enquirer even know about it? Furthermore, there are far more unpleasant stories about Harmon’s on-set behavior than there are about Cole. This tabloid doesn’t mention this since it would break this silly story.

Gossip Cop has already busted this outlet for a similar story. It announced Harmon was fighting with Cole for the future of NCIS. Harmon left firmly on his own terms, and the door is wide open for him to come back. It also invented a rivalry between Harmon and Tom Selleck. Needless to say, this tabloid doesn’t have a clue about what’s really going on with Harmon and NCIS. Since the show got renewed, Cole is here to stay.

