gabby-petito-murder-case-will-be-subject-of-new-netflix-true-crime-show

More than three years after it captivated the nation, the Gabby Petito murder case is going to be the subject of a new Netflix true crime show. In a press release, Netflix revealed that American Murder: Gabby Petito will give viewers an inside look at the famous case.

“In August 2021, 22-year-old Gabby Petito was killed by her fiance, Brian Laundrie, while the young couple was on a four-month road trip across the United States documenting their van life journey on social media,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Two months later, Laundrie was found to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his parents were suspected of helping to cover up the murder.”

The Netflix true crime show will take viewers on a journey through Gabby and Brian’s final days and “unveil the tragic reality behind their insta-perfect life.”

“[It will reveal painful moments where [Gabby and Brian’s] story might have taken a different turn,” the synopsis added.

The production companies, Cinemart and Stage 29, are behind the film. Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro are the directors/producers.

Netflix will release American Murder: Gabby Petito on Feb. 17.

Judge Recently Dismissed the Wrongful Death Lawsuit Gabby Petito’s Parents Filed Against the Moab Police Department

American Murder: Gabby Petito is set to premiere just a few months after a judge dismissed the wrong death lawsuit that Gabby’s parents filed against the Moah Police Department in Moah, Utah.

According to The Associated Press, Gabby’s parents claimed that the Moah Police Department did not “do enough” during a traffic stop to protect Gabby from Brian.

Police approached the couple after concerned onlookers witnessed a domestic situation while the couple was in their van. After being questioned, Gabby and Brian separated for the night. They reunited the following day and continued their road trip.

However, weeks later, Brian killed Gabby and left her body just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her remains were discovered on Sept. 19, 2021.

Brian returned to his parents’ home in Florida after killing Gabby. He was driving her van. He then went missing a few days later, leaving questions from Gabby’s family unanswered.

His body was discovered a month after Gabby’s remains were found. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He admitted to killing Gabby before taking his own life. His confession was found in a notebook, which was near his remains.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Judson Burton, stated that state law barring lawsuits against government agencies is unconstitutional. He said Gabby’s family plans to appeal.

Seventh District Court Judge Don Torgerson, who dismissed the lawsuit, further explained that he could not consider the law’s constitutionally. However, he pointed out that the Court of Appeals can.

“We never anticipated this would be an easy process,” Gabby’s family shared in a statement. “And look forward to the Utah Supreme Court upholding the Utah Constitution’s original intent to preserve the right to recover for wrongful death claims under these circumstances.”



