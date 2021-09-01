Furious Jennifer Lopez Tells Alex Rodriguez ‘Stop Talking About Me’ After Breakup?

Is Jennifer Lopez tired of Alex Rodriguez talking about her? One tabloid claims Lopez is ready to let go of her ex-fiance once and for all. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Lopez Tells Alex Rodriguez ‘Stop Talking About Me’?

This week’s edition of Star reports Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s split is getting messy. According to the tabloid, Rodriguez is spilling all the details of his and Lopez’s relationship to anyone that will listen. When asked about Lopez in a recent interview, the former MLB player said, “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership,” adding that he was “grateful” for her.

But the outlet insists Lopez wants nothing to do with Rodriguez and is tired of him talking about her. Lopez recently reunited with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck and seems to have completely moved on. “A-Rod can’t take a hint,” an insider dishes to the magazine, “Jen’s made it clear to Alex — and to the rest of the world, for that matter — that Ben is her everything now.”

Lopez recently did a social media sweep, deleting all traces of Rodriguez from her public accounts. “But he’s still talking about her,” the snitch confides, “she just wants him to stop!” Finally, the outlet coyly notes that Affleck complimented Lopez extensively in a public interview shortly before her split from Rodriguez, but she “didn’t seem to mind” then.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Not So Grateful’ For Alex Rodriguez?

So, is it true Lopez is fuming over Rodriguez’s recent comments? We seriously doubt it. First of all, Rodriguez isn’t obsessively talking about Lopez. He was recently asked about Lopez in an interview, and he responded with gratitude for his time with her. He even added that he and his family “have the opportunity to take that [experience] and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

Other than that interview, there’s no evidence that Rodriguez has been speaking of Lopez publicly at all. But even if he were, Lopez doesn’t seem bothered. Lopez and Affleck have been traveling the world together and seem completely enamored with one another. We seriously doubt Rodriguez’s recent comments are even on her mind.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

It isn’t surprising that Star would publish such a misleading report about Lopez and Affleck. Last year, the outlet alleged Affleck was getting engaged to his then-girlfriend, Ana de Armas. Then the magazine claimed Affleck was struggling to keep up with Lopez’s workouts. The tabloid even reported Affleck and Lopez’s relationship was doomed to fail. Obviously, Star isn’t reliable when it comes to Lopez and Affleck’s relationships.