‘Furious’ Ben Affleck Allegedly Screamed At Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner In ‘Public Display Of Rage,’ Shady Sources Spill

Did a “furious” Ben Affleck scream at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a “public display of rage”? One tabloid reports that Affleck’s been stressing over his relationship with Jennifer Lopez as well as other holiday complications. Gossip Cop took a closer look at the rumor.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Brutal Screamfest’ With Jennifer Garner?

A recent issue of the National Enquirer ran an article under the headline “Ben’s Brutal Screamfest With Jen!” According to the report, Ben Affleck “unloaded” on his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, while the two stood on a busy street. As proof of the alleged confrontation between the ex-spouses, the tabloid provided photographs of the two.

Affleck wore a white face mask, which makes determining his expression difficult, but he can be seen pointing at Garner and making wide gestures with his hands and arms. For her part, Garner simply stands, without much expression, with her hands clasped calmly in front of her, clearly listening to whatever it is Affleck is saying.

What Was The Alleged Fight About?

To their credit, neither the Enquirer or their suspicious source claim any knowledge of what was said between the former couple. Affleck, however, is described as “screaming hysterically” in Garner’s direction. Though they clearly have no clue what the alleged fight was about, the tabloid’s so-called “insiders” insisted that Affleck was struggling to balance out the demands of the holidays with the demands of his “high-maintenance galpal” Jennifer Lopez.

According to one source, Lopez gives Affleck “a list of daily demands that would be enough to make anyone lose their cool.” Lopez’s alleged “demanding” behavior is a favorite trope with the tabloids, so we’re not feeling too charitable towards this latest diva charge against the Hustlers star.

Garner Stays Calm While Affleck ‘Ranted And Raved’ – Insider

“Ben always had a short fuse, but this is not cool behavior,” one tipster said, adding, “It’s both shocking and unacceptable for him to shout and scream like that in front of Jennifer. Lord only knows what set him off. But thankfully, Jen managed to stay calm and composed while he ranted and raved.” This incident is just the latest that has painted Affleck in a poor light when it comes to his relationship with his ex-wife.

He was recently criticized for making comments in a Howard Stern interview about Garner that many took to mean that he blamed her for his drinking. He later denied that that was his meaning, but for many the damage had already been done. The source continued, “Poor Jen has the patience of a saint. Still, she shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of behavior under any circumstances.”

Affleck apparently holds his wife in high esteem, often going to her for advice and, despite their divorce, sees her now as “more of a big sister or kindly aunt than an ex.” Regardless of his stress, the source concluded ominously, “he needs to watch his step with Jennifer. She’ll only put up with so much.”

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck?

It’s interesting that all of these sources know exactly why Ben Affleck supposedly screamed “hysterically” in Jennifer Garner’s face, but with all that supposed screaming going on, no one knew what he was saying. That’s very convenient. Affleck does look impassioned in the photos, but that’s not any indication that the two were fighting.

There’s video of the interaction between them and at certain points it’s possible to hear raised voices over the noise of the traffic, but the two are definitely not screaming at each other. In publically accessible footage of the fight, you can see the so-called “screamfest” for yourself. To us, this just looks like a pair of co-parents shooting the breeze following a parent-teacher conference.

It comes as no surprise to us that the Enquirer would take a few out of context photos and use them to drum up a scandal that doesn’t exist. This outlet has been shamefully wrong when it comes to reporting about Ben Affleck, particularly when it comes to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The outlet once claimed Lopez was fed up with Affleck’s smoking habit, which we covered here. The tabloid also likes to claim Lopez is so controlling of Affleck’s behavior that she put him on a “strict routine,” despite the fact that he allegedly hated it. Read our report of the rumor through here. We’ll warn you, the Enquirer has a dedication to being nasty and cruel that calls for a tough stomach.