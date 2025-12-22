‘Full House’ Star Says One Castmate Always Been Like a Sister to Her Despite Their Political Disagreements

Despite previous claims that they had grown estranged over the years due to political disagreements, Full House star Jodie Sweetin said she has always considered Candace Cameron Bure a sister.

Videos by Suggest

During her recent appearance on The Moment podcast, Sweetin spoke about how she and Cameron Bure continue to keep their sisterly bond despite their views. Sweetin is supportive of LGBTQ and reproductive rights as well as equity. Cameron Bure is outspoken about both her religious and conservative views.

“She was the closest thing I had to a sister,” Sweetin said. “We fought like sisters, even when we were kids, that’s the relationship we had.”

She then said, “Candace’s faith, to be quite honest, has always been at the forefront for her, and I have zero problem with that. I have no problem if it brings you peace and happiness, not necessarily saying that her brand of religion is not necessarily peace and happiness.”

The ‘Full House’ Star Doesn’t Believe People Can Truly Love Others If They Don’t Respect Them

Meanwhile, the Full House star said she doesn’t think you can truly love others if you don’t respect them.

“I think if you don’t respect people enough to allow them the same rights of marriage, of bodily autonomy, and all those things, then I don’t think that you can truly love someone,” she explained. “It’s some sort of weird pity, and it’s not love. For me, standing up to say that how we treat other humans because they’re different from us is completely unacceptable. And I’m pretty sure that is what Jesus would’ve said, but what do I know? I’m not a Christian.”

Sweetin has also accepted that others don’t like her for being outspoken about her views.

“It’s OK, you don’t have to like me,” she said. “But I try not to let other people’s perceptions of who I should be put up any barriers of what I want to be. Candace and I are very different in that regard.”

Cameron Bure recently opened up about the struggles she has faced for being outspoken about her beliefs.

“In 2022 and 2023, it was a really hard year for me,” she explained. “Because of some things with work and movie networks and a lot of things. Bad things were said about me that just weren’t true, and headlines that were made up.”

She further noted, “I felt like my character was just thrown in the gutter, you know? I felt like I had lived such a life of integrity and honesty, and so it really hurt.”

2022 was the year Cameron Bure announced the Great American Family Network would not feature same-sex couples in leading roles. She also said the network wanted its programming to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”