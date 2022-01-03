‘Frisky’ Steve Harvey’s Reported ‘Horndog’ Ways Has Wife Marjorie Begging For A Break, Shady Sources Claim

Has Steve Harvey’s marriage to his wife Marjorie suffered after the Family Feud host dropped “a stunning 30 pounds”? One tabloid claims this week that the 64-year-old broadcast legend is driving his wife crazy with his intimate demands, and Marjorie is more than a little put off by her husband acting like a “horny teenager.” Gossip Cop investigates this latest rumor.

Marjorie Harvey Finds Steve ‘Annoying’ Following Weight Loss?

According to this week’s issue of the National Enquirer, alleged “horndog” Steve Harvey has been feeling better than ever after losing 30 pounds over the last few months, but his wife, Marjorie, allegedly isn’t appreciating her husband’s new outlook on life. Sources tell the outlet that Marjorie is proud of Steve for losing the weight and keeping it off, but his increased licentiousness has caused some strain.

“Marjorie has been complaining that Steve is like a horny teenager who has nothing but sex on the brain,” one source confides to the magazine. “At first it was fun, but she’s had enough.” The tabloid says Steve has been “acting like a newlywed” following his weight loss, but that his wife of nearly 15 years has had enough.

“His libido is through the roof, and poor Marjorie’s asking for a break,” the tattler sniffs before adding, “He’s always been a frisky guy, and he wants more romance time than she can manage.” Despite his wife’s apparent misgivings about his renewed libido, Steve allegedly feels like the cock of the walk. “After losing all that weight Steve is a changed man. He proudly declares himself a big hunk of burning love.”

Pro Weight Loss, Against ‘Horndog’ Behavior

“Marjorie thinks it’s great that he feels good and is keeping the weight off,” the source concludes, “but his behavior is getting a little annoying. She doesn’t need more lingerie from him either. Sometimes she’d just like a new appliance!” Yes, the two acceptable gifts to give your wife: lingerie or an appliance. What century does the Enquirer live in where this sort of old fashioned sexism not only gets approved by an editor but lives on to be published?

Gossip Cop’s Take On This Silly Rumor

We won’t stoop to the Enquirer’s level and speculate about the Harveys’ sex lives, but we will point that it’s a total myth that female sexuality disappears after 50. What keeps older women from experiencing the full thrust of their sexuality as they age are cultural norms and misconceptions, ones which the Enquirer is guilty of perpetrating. More and more women are finding sexual liberty as they age, which makes this story all that much harder to swallow.

Has Steve Harvey lost 30 pounds? It’s clear that he has lost some weight, but we’re not sure where the tabloid got its “30 pound” figure from. There was an article from Essence in 2020 that claimed the popular TV host lost 30 pounds, but it cites information from 2007.

A Repeating Trope In The Tabloids

We’d also like to note that the Enquirer has a habit of speculating on celebrity weight gain and loss that mysteriously always claims that the weight difference is always between 20 and 50 pounds. The outlet also claimed Tom Cruise and Whoopi Goldberg “packed on” the pounds in recent articles.

Its sister outlet, the Globe, often publishes weight based celebrity stories that fall squarely into those parameters as well, as seen in these articles about Luke Bryan and Elton John, where “Lardy Luke” piled on 40 pounds (always “piling” and “packing” with these shady outlets) and “emaciated” Elton John lost 30 pounds. It’s almost as if all of these stories are made up and the only reason the number of pounds given were used at all was in order to drum up shock value.