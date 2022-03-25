Frank Fritz’s Store Allegedly Struggling After ‘American Pickers’ Firing, Unverified Report Claims

Is Frank Fritz at risk of losing his antiques store? One tabloid claims the former American Pickers star’s career has taken a turn for the worst since leaving the show. Let’s check in on the famous antiques expert.

‘Slim Pickins’ At Frank Fritz’s Antiques Store?

This week, the Globe reports Frank Fritz has hit hard times since leaving reality TV show American Pickers. While Fritz used to co-host the show with Mike Wolfe, he left after 21 seasons for both health and personal reasons. Fans of the show still find their way over to Fritz’s antique shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Illinois, but the tabloid reveals that the establishment has been plagued by scathing online criticism.

“If I were Frank I would be ashamed to have my name put on this place. What a joke. We traveled over two hours to come here. Don’t waste your time!!!” one online reviewer warned. Another wrote: “The antique store was disappointing. Disorganized with poor lighting with very little items of interest.” But grumpy customers aren’t Fritz’s only problem. Apparently, Fritz is also struggling to come up with the funds to pay the taxes on his Iowa farmhouse.

Frank Fritz’s Antique Store Gets ‘Trashed’ Online?

The only purpose of this story is to make Frank Fritz look bad. First of all, nearly every established business is going to get some bad reviews. That’s the nature of running a business. Not to mention, people are far more likely to leave a negative review than a positive one. It’s no surprise that the store didn’t impress every customer, but that doesn’t mean it’s running into the ground.

As true outsiders, we have absolutely no idea what’s happening behind the scenes at Frank Fritz Finds. And the same can be said for Fritz’s finances. While it’s true Fritz is late on his property taxes, neither we nor this tabloid can pretend to know why that is.

But looking at Fritz’s personal life since leaving the show, it seems like he’s doing better than ever. Fritz took his time recovering from intensive back surgery and even had a stint in rehab. The antique hunter is now 65 pounds lighter and completely sober. “I’m feeling really good,” Fritz told The Sun last summer. “Life is good and I’d like to get back into the swing of things. I wish I had done it five years ago, I would have been a different person.” While we aren’t sure what the future holds for Fritz, we do know that the tabloids don’t have his best interest in mind.

The Tabloids On ‘American Pickers’

This isn’t the first misleading American Pickers story we’ve debunked. Back in September, the Globe reported Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend was leaving him because of his budding romance with co-star Danielle Colby. Then OK! claimed the American Pickers crew was turning on Wolfe after Fritz’s exit from the show. And more recently, Star alleged Wolfe was running a “toxic” workplace environment and was pushing Colby off of the show. Fans of the beloved show shouldn’t trust anything these magazines write about its cast, both present and former.

