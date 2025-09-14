fox-news-reporter-reveals-cancer-diagnosis-he-received-after-9-11-toxic-exposure

Twenty-four years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, Fox News reporter Eric Shawn reveals he has been diagnosed with cancer from the toxic exposure he had on that day.

Videos by Suggest

During the live broadcast of the 24th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, Shawn spoke about his health woes.

“It is hard to believe that it has been nearly a quarter of a century since that day,” he stated. “Today again, we all gather here to remember what was lost. While 2,977 people were murdered here that day, the number who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has increased from the toxic dust that was released.”

Right before announcing his cancer diagnosis, the Fox News reporter said 48,000 people have reported 9/11 health-related concerns.

“I have two different diagnoses under the World Trade Center Health program,” he shared. He was referring to the federal health care program that was set up to provide medical monitoring and treatment to those who were exposed to toxins on September 11th.

Despite his health woes, Shawn said he was fortunate to be alive. “If you were below Canal Street, basically, you were exposed to the dust,” he said. “I was here reporting on it. That’s what happened with me. I mean, I’m very, very lucky. I think of all those who are suffering much greater… I’ve lost a few friends from this, of course.”

“Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years I’ll get something,” he further recalled. “Well, here it is, 24 years. But I think of everyone who suffered far greater than I. We’re all in this together. I mean, we are. We are all in it together.”

The Fox News Reporter Is Among the Thousands Who Have Been Diagnosed With Cancer Following the 9/11 Attacks

According to the CDC, an estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants, risk of physical injury, and physical and emotional stress conditions in the days, weeks, and months after the September 11th attacks.

“Responders who worked on the rescue, recovery, and relief efforts reported a range of illnesses soon after the attacks,” the CDC reported. “Survivors who lived, worked, and attended school in Lower Manhattan, some who remained throughout and some who returned to their lives in the disaster area, started reporting illnesses as well.”

Among the harmful particles that filled the air after the towers fell were asbestos, silica, metals, concrete, and glass.